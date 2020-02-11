PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op sweeps season series with Beaver Dam

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team has had Beaver Dam's number this season.
The Baraboo-based co-op has five wins this year. Three have come against Beaver Dam, including Tuesday's 11-4 home win in a Badger Conference game at Pierce Park. Allison Knull and Kaylee Engel each scored a hat trick as the Lightning outshoot the Golden Beavers 45-10.
Bella Bowden and Baylee Babcock ignited the Lightning attack immediately, scoring just over a minute into the game. Bowden set Babcock up in front of the net for a shot that was saved by Beaver Dam's Abby Okon, but the Lightning (5-15, 3-9 Badger Conference) maintained possession and found Bowden behind the goal again.
She put a pass on Babcock's stick, and the Mauston senior found the back of the net on her second attempt to give the Baraboo co-op a 1-0 lead 1 minute, 13 seconds into the game.
The Lightning took a 2-0 lead when Knull scored on assists from Ellie Goethel and Kaylee Engel at the 5:46 mark. Engel found the back of the net on her own at 7:51, taking assists from Knull and Goethel and digging in front of the net to put the puck home.
The scoring slowed, as the Lightning killed off a penalty while Okon made a nice save on a shot by Carson Blosenski. The junior goalie added three more saves in quick succession, stopping two shots by Goethel and one by Emily Patton.
The Lightning struck again at the 14:14 mark, winning a faceoff before Mallory Ruhland and Lani Selje assisted Daelynn Merrell for a 4-0 lead. Beaver Dam's Cameran Schraufnagel created some pressure down the stretch, but the Baraboo co-op went into the first intermission with a 4-0 lead and a 22-5 advantage in shots.
Dayna Jones scored the first of her four goals for the Golden Beavers at 2:27 of the second period, firing home an assist from Maddie Modine to cut the deficit to 4-1 and end Beaver Dam's four-game scoreless streak.
After a scoreless stretch over 11 minutes to start the period, the Lightning regained momentum when Engel assisted Knull with 5:39 to play. They carried that momentum into the third period despite being down a player following a five-minute major.
The Lightning scored three shorthanded goals during the stretch, starting when Babcock assisting Blosenski at 15:00 in the second. Okon was injured on the play, while Karlee Albert came in to finish off the game in Beaver Dam's net.
Engel and Kayla Capener kept things rolling with goals eight seconds apart int he opening minute of the third for an 8-1 lead. Knull extended the lead to 9-1 at the six minute mark before Jones again got the Beavers on the board at 7:21.
Bowden and Engel answered with back-to-back goals to give the Lightning an 11-2 lead before Jones added two more unassisted tallies in the final minutes.
Reedsburg freshman Kaitlin Elder finished with six saves in the win, while Okon and Albert made 31 and three saves for Beaver Dam (0-18, 0-11).
The Baraboo co-op will close out the regular season against the Lakeshore Lightning on Friday in Cedarburg. Beaver Dam will cap off its Badger Conference by visiting the Sun Prairie co-op on Saturday.