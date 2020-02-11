PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op sweeps season series with Beaver Dam

The Lightning struck again at the 14:14 mark, winning a faceoff before Mallory Ruhland and Lani Selje assisted Daelynn Merrell for a 4-0 lead. Beaver Dam's Cameran Schraufnagel created some pressure down the stretch, but the Baraboo co-op went into the first intermission with a 4-0 lead and a 22-5 advantage in shots.

Dayna Jones scored the first of her four goals for the Golden Beavers at 2:27 of the second period, firing home an assist from Maddie Modine to cut the deficit to 4-1 and end Beaver Dam's four-game scoreless streak.

After a scoreless stretch over 11 minutes to start the period, the Lightning regained momentum when Engel assisted Knull with 5:39 to play. They carried that momentum into the third period despite being down a player following a five-minute major.

The Lightning scored three shorthanded goals during the stretch, starting when Babcock assisting Blosenski at 15:00 in the second. Okon was injured on the play, while Karlee Albert came in to finish off the game in Beaver Dam's net.

Engel and Kayla Capener kept things rolling with goals eight seconds apart int he opening minute of the third for an 8-1 lead. Knull extended the lead to 9-1 at the six minute mark before Jones again got the Beavers on the board at 7:21.