PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op sweeps through home triangular

The Lightning took awhile to get going on the other end of the ice. They struck on a power play, with Capener, who had two goals and seven assists on the day, assisting Begalske with 2:52 to go in the first period.

Bowden added a power-play goal 56 seconds into the second, while Ruhland tacked one at 11:03 of the second and Bowden scored her fourth and final goal of the day 3:14 into the third.

The Northern Edge briefly slowed the bleeding with Kate Vizanko's goal 5:18 into the third.

But Gada kept an empty net the rest of the way, while Blosenski, Capener and Begalske each scored in the game's final 3:17.

The Baraboo co-op is averaging 6.5 goals per game in four wins this season, while hitting the three-goal mark just once in 10 losses.

The Lightning, who are seeded sixth in the WIAA playoffs, will close the regular season Tuesday at Black River Falls before visiting No. 3 Onalaska co-op for a regional final on Feb. 4 at the Omni Center in Onalaska. The winner will take on No. 2 Marshfield co-op in a Feb. 9 sectional semifinal.