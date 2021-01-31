PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op sweeps through home triangular

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team doubled its win total Saturday.
The Lightning, a co-op based in Baraboo, rolled to a 5-1 win over Medford before easing to a 7-1 win over the Rhinelander co-op in Saturday's triangular at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
The Lightning (4-10) never trailed on the day, starting when Signe Begalske scored an unassisted goal 6 minutes, 54 seconds into the first period against Medford.
Mallory Ruhland added on at the 15:21 mark, taking assists from Kayla Capener and Bella Bowden to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Medford (0-11) goalie Saige Duessing, who made 51 saves, held up throughout the second period, but Capener scored just 26 seconds into the third to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead.
The Raiders got on the board 4:02 into the third, with Alyssa Brandner assisting Eryka Seidl to briefly cut the deficit to 3-1.
But Bowden ensured the Lightning maintained a comfortable lead. The forward from Baraboo scored a pair of goals down the stretch to cap off the win, which was the Lightning's first since Jan. 5 against Beaver Dam.
Lightning goalie Kaitlin Elder, of Reedsburg, saved 12 of the 13 shots she faced in the opener.
Alyssa Gada put up a similar showing in the win over Northern Edge (3-11), the co-op out of Rhinelander. Gada, of Reedsburg, made 25 saves in the 7-1 win.
The Lightning took awhile to get going on the other end of the ice. They struck on a power play, with Capener, who had two goals and seven assists on the day, assisting Begalske with 2:52 to go in the first period.
Bowden added a power-play goal 56 seconds into the second, while Ruhland tacked one at 11:03 of the second and Bowden scored her fourth and final goal of the day 3:14 into the third.
The Northern Edge briefly slowed the bleeding with Kate Vizanko's goal 5:18 into the third.
But Gada kept an empty net the rest of the way, while Blosenski, Capener and Begalske each scored in the game's final 3:17.
The Baraboo co-op is averaging 6.5 goals per game in four wins this season, while hitting the three-goal mark just once in 10 losses.
The Lightning, who are seeded sixth in the WIAA playoffs, will close the regular season Tuesday at Black River Falls before visiting No. 3 Onalaska co-op for a regional final on Feb. 4 at the Omni Center in Onalaska. The winner will take on No. 2 Marshfield co-op in a Feb. 9 sectional semifinal.