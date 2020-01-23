PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op topped by conference-leading Sun Prairie co-op
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op topped by conference-leading Sun Prairie co-op

Daelynn Merrell

The Badger Lightning's Daelynn Merrell carries the puck up ice during a Jan. 14 home game against the Viroqua co-op.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Badger Lightning girls hockey team suffered a 9-2 loss to the Cap City Cougars on Thursday at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.

The Lightning (2-11, 1-8 Badger Conference), a Baraboo-based co-op, started fast, taking a 1-0 lead when Allison Knull assisted Bella Bowden in the first minute of the game.

The lead didn't last long, as the Sun Prairie co-op (15-2, 8-1) responded with six unanswered goals.

Daelynn Merrell ended the run 15:46 into the second period, cutting the deficit to 6-2 before the Cougars pulled away with three goals in the third.

Kaitlyin Elder made 29 saves for the Lightning, while Izzy Hahn had six saves for the Cougars.

Cap City swept the Lightning this season, also recording a 7-1 win at Baraboo on Dec. 19.

