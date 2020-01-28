PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Baraboo co-op wins two of four

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team has played four games in the last five days. The Baraboo-based co-op won two of them, doubling their season win total with wins over Beaver Dam and Medford.

The stretch started with Friday’s 10-4 non-conference win over Beaver Dam in a tournament in Beaver Dam. The Lightning (4-14, 1-10 Badger Conference) scored six goals in the first period on the way to scoring double-digit goals in a game for the first time since a 10-3 win over Medford on Nov. 23, 2018.

Kaylee Engel had four goals in the win over Beaver Dam, while Bella Bowden and Daelynn Merrell had two goals apiece, and Kayla Capener and Emily Gunnell each added one goal. Lightning goaltender Kaitlyin Elder had 14 saves in the win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lightning opened day two of the tournament with Saturday’s 8-3 win over Medford, breaking a 3-3 tie with five unanswered goals. Elder had 16 saves, while Capener had a game-high three goals, Ellie Goethel and Engel each added two goals, and Bowden had one goal.

The Lightning hadn’t won back-to-back games since winning three straight against Viroqua, Western Wisconsin and Black River Falls in February 2016.