PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Capener scores twice as Baraboo co-op beats Brookfield Central

The Badger Lightning scored five unanswered goals in Saturday's 5-2 home win over Brookfield Central.

The Lightning (1-1), a co-op based in Baraboo, gave up an early goal before kicking it into gear at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.

Bella Bowden struck first. The Baraboo sophomore forward got behind the Brookfield (0-2) defense and scored her third goal of the season to tie the game at 1 with 4:05 remaining in the opening period.

Kayla Capener found the back of the net less than 3 minutes later. Moments after a Bowden shot went just wide, Capener touched the puck around a Brookfield defender and beat the goalie to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 1:22 to play.

They took that lead into the first intermission and never gave it up, pitching a scoreless second period and entering the third with a 3-1 lead.

The Baraboo co-op tacked on two insurance goals in the third period, including Capener converting an empty-net opportunity with 2:01 remaining to give the Lightning a 5-1 lead. Brookfield found the mark with 1:50 left to cap off the scoring.

The Lightning, who had opened the season with Thursday's 11-3 loss to Viroqua, will go to Kettle Moraine on Dec. 10 to play the Lakeshore Lightning.