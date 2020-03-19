PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Reedsburg's Engel represents Baraboo co-op on All-Badger Conference team

Kaylee Engel’s final year in a Badger Lightning jersey was the best one yet.

The Reedsburg Area High School senior led the Baraboo co-op in points and goals while helping the Lightning win their most games since she was in eighth grade. That individual and team success led Engel to earn honorable mention from the Badger Conference coaches.

The senior forward notched 14 goals and nine assists to lead a Lightning attack that averaged 3 goals per game. The Lightning’s 66 total goals this season was a significant improvement for a team that scored 38 goals in 2018-19.

The Lightning, who have players from Reedsburg, Baraboo, Mauston and Royall high schools, went 5-17 this season, including 3-9 in Badger Conference play. The season ended with a 9-0 loss to the Sun Prairie co-op in a WIAA regional final.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lightning had won a total of five games in the previous three seasons, winning four in 2016-17, zero in 2017-18 and one in 2018-19.

The 2019-20 Lightning notched five wins for the first time since the program went 5-18-1 in 2015-16.

ALL-BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY