PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Second-period surge leads Viroqua co-op over Baraboo co-op

The Badger Lightning prep girls hockey team went into intermission with confidence and a 2-1 lead.

The Baraboo-based co-op came out and was blindsided by the Viroqua co-op. The Blackhawks scored two goals in the opening 30 seconds of the second period and went on to hand the Lightning a 6-3 home loss Tuesday at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.

“The first period, I thought we outplayed them. We carried the 2-1 lead into the second,” Lightning head coach Rick Capener said. “Giving up two goals in 30 seconds was a mental game no one is prepared for. We got through it fairly well.”

Both teams had scoring opportunities, but it was the Lightning (2-9, 1-6 Badger Conference) that broke through first. Kaylee Engel found the back of the net, taking an assist from Jordann Meinhardt and scoring to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead 6 minutes, 17 seconds into the game.

Viroqua (3-9-2, 2-2-1) drew even with 7:38 remaining in the opening period, as Kendall Ekern and Sylvi Shonka assisted Moriah Ellefson to tie the game at 1.

