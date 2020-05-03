PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Baraboo's seniors built lasting memories since youth days

High school sports inherently have an expiration date.
But the relationships and time spent together typically last much longer than four years. For a Baraboo High School girls soccer team that expected to have double-digit seniors this year, the loss of the spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough end to their playing days — but not to the relationships they built through the game.
"I definitely think these soccer relationships will last for a long time," said senior midfielder Caitlin Hause, who plans to attend Viterbo University next year to major in biochemistry and begin the path toward medical school. "It started out as just being soccer, but it became so much more than that. Over the years we've become a family and we've made a lot of memories and built great relationships."
When the first scheduled game day of the 2020 season came and went, it brought frustration and disappointment for Cece Oettinger, a senior defender planning to attend Marquette University to study biomedical sciences and pursue medicine.
"I miss the people and the physicality of it," Oettinger said, noting soccer is her favorite sport while she also fills her schedule with cross country in the fall and basketball in the winter. "All of my best friends play soccer, so it's a time for us all to work together while doing something that we love."
"I have so much love and respect for these girls, that there is no way that their friendships will ever leave me," said senior goalie Adele Griffin, who will be attending the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to major in applied mathematics, play club soccer and work in a leadership association. "Who else can understand the pain we’re feeling right now better than someone who is in the same boat as you?"
That pain has been going on since schools across Wisconsin closed in mid-March, shuttering all high school sports and activities across the state right around the time Baraboo was scheduled to start soccer tryouts. Prep sports were in a holding pattern until Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's safer-at-home order through May 26, prompting the WIAA to cancel all spring seasons on April 21. With no more games to play, the seniors' final high school event together was a 2-0 loss at Burlington in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal last May.
While the writing had been on the wall for a while, the official cancellation was still hard to swallow for the Thunderbirds — many of whom consider soccer their top sport.
"I stayed hopeful that we would be able to have some sort of season, even though deep down I knew it was inevitable that that wouldn't be the case," Hause said. "When the WIAA officially canceled all spring sports, it hit me like, 'Wow, this is real. It's actually happening.' I always thought about my senior season and what it was going to be like. I can 100% say that I never pictured it going like this, but I am still so thankful for the three years that I was able to have."
"The moment that it was official, I was heartbroken. I still am," Griffin said. "These girls have stood by me on the field and in everyday life for as long as I can remember, and not getting the opportunity to have our final moments together is extremely painful. ... This is what we’ve been waiting for all year."
In reality, it's been far more than a year. Griffin and Hause each said they started playing youth soccer when they were 5, and about 10 members of the Class of 2020 started to play together around fourth grade. They remained together right up until this spring.
"There are so many memories that we share together from all of these years," Hause said, adding that some of the most memorable moments happened off the field. "When we were younger, we used to play in tournaments every season, and my favorite memories are from hanging with the team in between games. We'd eat snacks, take naps in the sun, braid each other's hair and just have a good time together."
Those off-the-field moments tend to stick out more than wins, losses or goals. Youth and club soccer gives kids a lot of chances to make those memories, from bus rides to out-of-town tournaments to practice shenanigans. The Baraboo girls got their fill.
"Looking through old photos has stirred up a lot of fond memories from past seasons," said Griffin, who moved from the field into the goal in sixth grade. "Classic Culver’s stops after a game, attending our coach’s wedding in 2014, and winning a tournament in Hartford that same year really stick out to me. I distinctly remember one practice where we were getting absolutely nothing done, so we somehow managed to make a 10-person human pyramid. We have since tried to recreate it and it never worked again."
"One of my favorite earlier memories from soccer was when our club coach told us we had 20 sprints because she was 20 weeks pregnant," Oettinger said. "We were all so excited and happy for her and her husband who was one of our assistant coaches."
Those moments carried on throughout high school, with Griffin, Hause, Oettinger, Abby Kingcade, Carly Moon, Chloe Zimmer, Ellie Hennessy and Jillian Shanks all playing varsity as freshmen in 2017. Emily Bradley, Jocelyn Grandison, Zoe Kolar, Natalia Mendoza and Claire Obois also joined over the years, while the T-Birds were excited to add Kyra Hess and Hannah Byenstuen — a foreign exchange student from Norway — to the mix this season. The T-Birds compiled a 14-30-5 record over the last three years.
"I have no doubt that those girls will stay in my life for a long time," Oettinger said. "My favorite thing about high school sports is how they bring people together. People that normally might have never had the chance to meet. Growing in relationships and connecting as a team has always been my favorite part of sports."
The current time away from sports and school has given the players time to reflect on those relationships and what made soccer special.
"Believe it or not, I miss playing in the bad weather the most," Griffin said, noting her favorite high school memorial was a 2017 game in Mount Horeb, where the jokes were flying despite it being 40 degrees and pouring so hard that people were sweeping water off the field.
"If you had asked me this same question last year, I would never have admitted that, but, alas, I guess we learn a lot about ourselves during quarantine," Griffin said. "I miss slide tackling in the mud and slipping in the pouring rain. I miss getting on the bus drenched, and putting on a warm pair of sweats. I miss screaming along to songs on the bus, and watching coach (Tyler) Lang dance on the field with moves that can only be described as 'unique.' I miss the sport more than I can describe, but when it comes down to it, I miss the people. Our coaching staff are phenomenal role models for us. They inspire me to this day, and they created some of my fondest memories from past seasons. The girls are some of the hardest working and funniest people you will ever meet. I felt close with every one of them, and I can guarantee I’ve fallen asleep on most of them on the bus.
"I also will remember how we would celebrate Jillian’s birthday every day we could, even though her real birthday is in December. I honestly don’t know how that started in the first place, but I will always remember the laughs we had from it. ... We’ve held each other up during wins and losses, stayed strong during injuries and made fun of each other during film. Every moment I got to be on this team is a positive memory."
The down time even has each girl thinking back relatively fondly on conditioning. One session stands out in Oettinger's mind, where "Scottish 18s" were made more entertaining by Lang wearing a kilt and talking in a Scottish accent to take some of the edge off the cardio.
The coronavirus took away more than soccer. The Class of 2020 is also without prom, unsure about graduation and hoping that the outbreak is under control in time for them to take their next steps in life.
"I was really looking forward to just enjoying my last couple of months as a high-schooler," Hause said. "The people, my classes, the teachers, my last season of high school soccer. It's something you only get to do once and I was looking forward to enjoying every moment of it. ... I loved the atmosphere of high school sports. Whether I was playing them or spectating, I always enjoyed the competitions, rivalries, and most of all the people that were there. Being able to be surrounded by people who enjoy the game just as much as you do is amazing."
"My favorite games aren’t the ones we won, they’re the ones where it hailed on us the whole time, or we did karaoke on the way home," Griffin said. "I am incredibly grateful to high school and the sports I have played for teaching me how to enjoy life while working hard. It is my biggest takeaway from these past four years."
