PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo closes book on 2020 by winning home invitational

Short season. Strange season. The Baraboo prep girls swim team hopes to remember 2020 as an awesome season.
The Thunderbirds put a bow on it by winning Thursday’s four-team invitational at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The T-Birds scored 581 points to edge out rival Sauk Prairie (570), while River Valley/Richland Center (347) and Portage (188) rounded out the field of Badger Conference teams that competed through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The end of an awesome season,” said Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke, whose team has opted out of the WIAA postseason — while Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said the Eagles will most likely do the same. “Back in August, our goal was to get together, have fun, get better and take care of each other. And to get to this week, that was our goal. We didn’t plan on getting to the postseason. Our goal was to have fun this season, and that was accomplished tonight. The girls had a blast. You saw smiles on the girls’ faces tonight, enjoying each other and taking care of each other. That’s what it’s all about.”
There wasn’t much separating Baraboo and Sauk Prairie, starting with the first race of the day. The Eagles got the best of the 200-yard medley relay, as Savannah Acker, Amelia Hunter, Riley Talmage and Cora Dunnum touched the wall in 1 minute, 52.36 seconds to beat out Baraboo’s Mattie Letendre, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Anna Balfanz (1:52.54).
That neck-and-neck first race typified the night, as the first three swimmers to the wall in every event were members of Baraboo or Sauk Prairie.
After losing the first event, Baraboo claimed four straight wins. The first came from freshman Bailey Sersland, who won the 200 freestyle in 2:03.87. Hunter (2:05.91) and Kassandra Miller (2:07.42) took second and third, respectively, for the Eagles.
Lohr used a time of 2:11.70 to beat out Acker (2:13.17) and Stute (2:20.15) in the 200 individual medley. It was the first of Lohr’s two wins. The junior also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.76, beating out Stute (1:11.79) and Sauk Prairie’s Trinity Doerre (1:12.90).
Balfanz won the 50 freestyle in :24.92, while Dunnum (:24.98) and Baraboo’s Eliana Abrahams (:26.02) rounded out the top three.
Support Local Journalism
Letendre took home the title in the 100 butterfly. The senior was the only swimmer to break the one-minute barrier, as her time of :59.01 was enough to beat out Hunter (1:04.39) and Sauk Prairie’s Grace Orr (1:06.15).
“We were treating this as a meet to show the girls their accomplishments and work this season,” Lemke said. “I saw them swimming for their teammates tonight. They were swimming their best races for each other.
“I think everyone had best times across the board tonight, which is really impressive considering the shortened season.”
Dunnum, Talmage and Acker each won individual events for Sauk Prairie. Dunnum (:55.09) beat out Pelland (:55.91) and Sauk Prairie’s Ashley Pape (:55.99) in the 100 freestyle, while Talmage (5:28.92) topped Miller (5:34.25) and Sersland (5:37.64) in the 500 freestyle; and Acker (:58.88), Balfanz (:59.13) and Letendre (1:03.72) led the way in the 100 backstroke.
The Sauk Prairie quartet of Hunter, Acker, Pape and Dunnum won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.09, while Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams and Balfanz took second in 1:43.36.
The meet went down to the final event of the night. Baraboo wrapped up the title by putting together two of the top-three times in the 400 freestyle relay. Pelland, Sersland, Abrahams and Lohr won in 3:46.62, while Rachel Laux, Alexis Weyenberg, Clare Stuczynski and Isabella Stout (3:59.30) added a third-place finish for the T-Birds. Sauk Prairie’s Miller, Lauryn Drager, Talmage and Pape took second in 3:48.77.
“There were a couple events tonight where we needed to pull through, and they did — and that 400 relay was a great example of that,” Lemke said. “Those two relays pulled together and swam amazingly.”
It was a unique year for the T-Birds, who didn’t hold morning practices or spend as much time in the pool this fall.
“We injected a lot of games along the way and fun activities throughout the season,” Lemke said, noting that the girls talked about how the goal this year was to remember why they swam. “In the end, the times don’t make a difference. When they look at this season in the future, it’s going to be the friendships and taking care of each other that really mattered.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!