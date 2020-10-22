PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo closes book on 2020 by winning home invitational

“The end of an awesome season,” said Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke, whose team has opted out of the WIAA postseason — while Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said the Eagles will most likely do the same. “Back in August, our goal was to get together, have fun, get better and take care of each other. And to get to this week, that was our goal. We didn’t plan on getting to the postseason. Our goal was to have fun this season, and that was accomplished tonight. The girls had a blast. You saw smiles on the girls’ faces tonight, enjoying each other and taking care of each other. That’s what it’s all about.”