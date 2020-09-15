PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo eases by Watertown to improve to 2-2 in dual meets

The Baraboo High School girls swim team had no trouble Tuesday evening.
The Thunderbirds cruised to a 135-34 dual-meet win over Watertown at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
Baraboo had it going from the first varsity event of the day, with Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz winning the 200-yard medley relay by 11.18 seconds. The quartet touched the wall in 1:55.30, while Baraboo's 'B' team of Mackenzie McMahon, Rachel Laux, McKenzie Stute and Clare Stuczynski took second in 2:06.48.
It was the same story in the other two relays, with Baraboo putting up the two best times in each. Naomi Pelland, Gneiser, Eliana Abrahams and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.31, while Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams and Lohr claimed the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.57.
The T-Birds also swept a number of individual events.
Bailey Sersland (2:07.14), Isabella Stout (2:11.34) and Alexis Weyenberg (2:20.85) took the top three spots in the 200 freestyle; while Sersland (5:39.21), Laux (6:05.01) and Weyenberg (6:24.09) led everyone in the 500 freestyle; Gneiser (2:17.87), Lohr (2:18.22) and Stute (2:21.08) led the way in the 200 individual medley; Balfanz (:25.95), Abrahams (:27.43) and Pelland (:27.58) swept the 50 freestyle; Balfanz (1:01.70), Letendre (1:03.17) and Gneiser (1:03.68) swept the 100 backstroke; and Stute (1:11.60), Stout (1:18.42) and Madelyn Beal (1:24.44) swept the 100 breaststroke.
Other first-place finishes from Baraboo came from Letendre in the 100 butterfly (1:01.41) and Pelland in the 100 freestyle (:59.62).
The T-Birds improved to 2-2 in duals this season, with both losses coming to Sauk Prairie.
Baraboo will get a week-plus off before a Sept. 24 dual at River Valley/Richland Center. The T-Birds claimed a 127-41 win over River Valley/Richland Center on Sept. 3 in Baraboo.
