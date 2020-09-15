PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo eases by Watertown to improve to 2-2 in dual meets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo High School girls swim team had no trouble Tuesday evening.

The Thunderbirds cruised to a 135-34 dual-meet win over Watertown at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

Baraboo had it going from the first varsity event of the day, with Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz winning the 200-yard medley relay by 11.18 seconds. The quartet touched the wall in 1:55.30, while Baraboo's 'B' team of Mackenzie McMahon, Rachel Laux, McKenzie Stute and Clare Stuczynski took second in 2:06.48.

It was the same story in the other two relays, with Baraboo putting up the two best times in each. Naomi Pelland, Gneiser, Eliana Abrahams and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.31, while Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams and Lohr claimed the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.57.

The T-Birds also swept a number of individual events.