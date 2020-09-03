PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo rolls over River Valley/Richland Center on Senior Night

The Baraboo prep swim team's first home meet of 2020 also served as Senior Night for a large group of veterans that have been around the program a long time.
The seniors performed, leading the Thunderbirds to a 127-41 win over River Valley/Richland Center in a dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The T-Birds had it going from the first event of the day, when they took the top-two spots in the 200-yard medley relay. Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz won in 1 minute, 56.58 seconds, while Mackenzie McMahon, Rachel Laux, McKenzie Stute and Eliana Abrahams took second in 2:05.66.
The momentum carried throughout, as Baraboo didn't lose an event all night.
Gneiser (2:21.34), Lohr (2:21.94) and Stute (2:24.30) swept the 200 individual medley, while Stute (1:13.86), Gneiser (1:14.09) and Isabella Stout (1:20.03) led the way in the 100 breaststroke.
Freshmen Bailey Sersland (2:07.79) and Stout (2:16.21) were first to the wall in the 200 freestyle, while Sersland (5:44.05) and Laux (6:06.52) led the 500 freestyle; Letendre (1:02.60) and Lohr (1:04.14) led the 100 butterfly; Naomi Pelland (:59.09) and Abrahams (1:00.17) led the 100 freestyle; Balfanz (1:02.71) and Letendre (1:06.04) led the 100 backstroke; and Balfanz won the 50 freestyle (:25.69).
Lohr, Pelland, Sersland and Gneiser won the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.42), and Sersland, Letendre, Pelland and Balfanz ended the day by winning the 400 freestyle relay (4:03.81).
Baraboo will host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie won nine of 11 events to claim a 93-76 home win over Baraboo on Aug. 25.
