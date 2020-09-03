PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo rolls over River Valley/Richland Center on Senior Night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep swim team's first home meet of 2020 also served as Senior Night for a large group of veterans that have been around the program a long time.

The seniors performed, leading the Thunderbirds to a 127-41 win over River Valley/Richland Center in a dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The T-Birds had it going from the first event of the day, when they took the top-two spots in the 200-yard medley relay. Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz won in 1 minute, 56.58 seconds, while Mackenzie McMahon, Rachel Laux, McKenzie Stute and Eliana Abrahams took second in 2:05.66.

The momentum carried throughout, as Baraboo didn't lose an event all night.

Gneiser (2:21.34), Lohr (2:21.94) and Stute (2:24.30) swept the 200 individual medley, while Stute (1:13.86), Gneiser (1:14.09) and Isabella Stout (1:20.03) led the way in the 100 breaststroke.