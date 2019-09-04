The Baraboo High School girls swim team's place in the Badger North Conference hasn't changed over the last 11 months.
The Thunderbirds scored 150 points to finish third out of eight teams at Tuesday's Badger North Conference Relays, trailing only Waunakee (202) and DeForest (170), the same schools that beat Baraboo in the season-ending Badger North meet Oct. 26, 2018.
The T-Birds didn't win any of the 12 relays, but they swam to top-three finishes in five events.
Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Naomi Pelland touched the wall in 4 minutes, 15.08 seconds to take second in the 400-yard medley relay. The quartet also teamed up to place second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.08), while Rachel Laux, Kyra Hess, Ellie Hennessy and Emily Bradley added a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay (2:17.62) that consisted of only the butterfly and breaststroke.
Gneiser, Olivia Hilario, Meghan Reuter and Letendre took third in the 200 backstroke relay (2:04.39), while Laux, Madelyn Beal, Hennessy and Lohr finished third in the 200 breaststroke relay (2:22.83).
Baraboo will compete in Saturday's invitational at New Berlin Eisenhower.
