The Baraboo prep girls swim team placed third at Saturday’s nine-team invitational at New Berlin Eisenhower High School.
The Thunderbirds scored 337 points in the 11-event meet, trailing only Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine (495) and Waukesha West (414).
Ella Lohr had Baraboo’s lone first-place finish of the night. The sophomore touched the wall in 1 minute, 2.46 seconds to win the 100-yard butterfly. Mattie Letendre was right behind her, taking second in 1:03.05 while Emily Bradley (1:07.29) added an eighth-place finish for the T-Birds.
Lohr also took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.71), with Ellie Hennessy (1:19.05) and Rachel Laux (1:20.08) placing ninth and 10th.
Natalie Gneiser used a time of 2:19.00 to take third in the 200 individual medley, while Letendre and Gneiser took third and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.25), Naomi Pelland took fifth in the 100 freestyle (:58.21) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:25.47), Hennessy placed eighth in the 50 freestyle (:27.60), and Bradley took 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:06.50).
Pelland, Gneiser, Letendre and Lohr took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.84), while Laux, Claire Huebsch, Clare Stuczynski and Hennessy took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.98), and Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre and Pelland took second in the 200 medley relay (1:54.27).
The T-Birds will visit Portage on Tuesday for a Badger North Conference dual meet.
