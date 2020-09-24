PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo wins all 11 events in 127-36 win over River Valley/Richland Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo girls swim team continued to soar Thursday night as it coasted to a 127-36 win over River Valley/Richland Center in a non-conference dual meet at Jack Young Middle School.

The Thunderbirds won every event, including four sweeps and five more 1-2 finishes in the easy victory.

Baraboo shared the love as six separate T-Birds won individual events, led by Bailey Sersland. The freshman swept the distance events, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.11 seconds, narrowly ahead of junior Ella Lohr (2:06.50) and freshman Isabella Stout (2:12.81) in the team’s first sweep of the night.

Sersland later won the 500 free in a commanding 5:42.08, with senior Naomi Pelland (5:58.75) finishing off the 1-2 finish.

Along with Sersland, sophomore Anna Balfanz notched a pair of individual wins for the T-Birds. Balfanz torched the pool in the 50 freestyle, holding off River Valley/Richland Center’s Beverly Harper with a winning time of 25.65 seconds, and later led the T-Birds’ sweep in the 100 backstroke (1:01.19).

Junior Natalie Gneiser finished second behind Balfanz in the 100 back, but didn’t leave empty handed as she won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.68, as freshman McKenzie Stute (2:20.17) wrapped up the 1-2 finish.