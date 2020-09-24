PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo wins all 11 events in 127-36 win over River Valley/Richland Center

The Baraboo girls swim team continued to soar Thursday night as it coasted to a 127-36 win over River Valley/Richland Center in a non-conference dual meet at Jack Young Middle School.
The Thunderbirds won every event, including four sweeps and five more 1-2 finishes in the easy victory.
Baraboo shared the love as six separate T-Birds won individual events, led by Bailey Sersland. The freshman swept the distance events, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.11 seconds, narrowly ahead of junior Ella Lohr (2:06.50) and freshman Isabella Stout (2:12.81) in the team’s first sweep of the night.
Sersland later won the 500 free in a commanding 5:42.08, with senior Naomi Pelland (5:58.75) finishing off the 1-2 finish.
Along with Sersland, sophomore Anna Balfanz notched a pair of individual wins for the T-Birds. Balfanz torched the pool in the 50 freestyle, holding off River Valley/Richland Center’s Beverly Harper with a winning time of 25.65 seconds, and later led the T-Birds’ sweep in the 100 backstroke (1:01.19).
Junior Natalie Gneiser finished second behind Balfanz in the 100 back, but didn’t leave empty handed as she won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.68, as freshman McKenzie Stute (2:20.17) wrapped up the 1-2 finish.
Joining the top duo and Gneiser was Lohr, Stute and senior Mattie Letendre. Lohr was the lone swimmer to break a minute in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.14 seconds; however, senior Eliana Abrahams was close behind in second (1:00.34).
Stute flashed her freshman skills by winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.43, while Letendre cruised to victory in the 100 butterfly with a cool 1:02.66 as freshman Hallie Kepple (1:16.2) finished off the 1-2 sweep. Along with 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, Stute, Stout and Letendre swept the 100 breaststroke.
The T-Birds relays also shined as Baraboo won all three events, including 1-2 finishes in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The team of Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre and Balfanz motored to a 1:55.57 in the 200 medley relay, just under 12 seconds ahead of the Blackhawks’ runner-up team.
Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams and Balfanz later won the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.00), while Pelland and Abrahams teamed with Gneiser and Lohr to cap off the night by winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.88).
Baraboo will try to continue riding its wave of momentum when it travels to Beaver Dam on Sept. 29.
200-yard medley relay — 1, Baraboo (Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre, Balfanz), 1:55.57; 3, Baraboo (McMahon, Beal, Stute, Stuczynski), 2:08.47. 200 freestyle — 1, Sersland, B, 2:06.11; 2, Lohr, B, 2:06.50; 3, Stout, B, 2:12.81. 200 individual medley — 1, Gneiser, B, 2:16.68; 2, Stute, B, 2:20.17. 50 freestyle — Balfanz, B, :25.65; 3, Abrahams, B, :27.23; 4, Pelland, B, :27.78. 100 butterfly — 1, Letendre, B, 1:02.66; 2, Kepple, B, 1:16.20. 100 freestyle — 1, Lohr, B, :59.14; 2, Abrahams, B, 1:00.34; 5, Stuczynski, B, 1:04.46. 500 freestyle — 1, Sersland, B, 5:42.08; 2, Pelland, B, 5:58.75; 4, Weyenberg, B, 6:20.17. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Baraboo (Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams, Balfanz), 1:48.00; 2, Baraboo (Sersland, Weyenberg, Stuczynski, Stout), 1:55.01; 4, Baraboo (Hilario, Beal, Belter, McMahon), 2:05.93. 100 backstroke — 1, Balfanz, B, 1:01.19; 2, Gneiser, B, 1:04.02; 3, McMahon, B, 1:13.34. 100 breaststroke — 1, Stute, B, 1:12.43; 2, Stout, B, 1:18.19; 3, Letendre, B, 1:18.21. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Baraboo (Pelland, Abrahams, Gneiser, Lohr), 3:59.88; 2, Baraboo (Sersland, Weyenberg, Stute, Stout), 4:07.56; 4, Baraboo (Hilario, Brown, Kepple, Wegner), 4:40.02. At Baraboo.
