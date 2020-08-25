PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie claims 9 of 11 events in season-opening win over Baraboo

The 2020-21 Sauk County prep girls swim season started with a rivalry matchup.
Sauk Prairie got the best of it, winning nine of 11 varsity events to claim a 93-76 win over Baraboo in Tuesday’s dual meet in which no spectators were allowed at Sauk Prairie High School.
It was a non-conference event for the usual Badger North Conference rivals, who won’t have any Badger North meets this year after the conference canceled competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the first competitive event at Sauk Prairie since the boys basketball team claimed a 60-39 win over Baraboo in a WIAA Division 2 regional game on March 3.
The host Eagles game out flying Tuesday, with Savannah Acker, Amelia Hunter, Riley Talmage and Cora Dunnum teaming up to win the first varsity event of the night. The quartet touched the wall in 1 minute, 55.89 seconds to beat out Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Naomi Pelland in the 200-yard medley relay (1:57.32). Baraboo set the school record in the event last season, with Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre and Anna Balfanz taking third at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state meet with a time of 1:48.59.
Sauk Prairie went on to sweep the relays. Hunter, Carly Coy, Dunnum and Kassandra Miller led the field in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.40), while Miller, Talmage, Ashley Pape and Acker claimed the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.76). Miller, Pape, Dunnum and Alexa Judd took third in the state in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.22) last year.
Miller, who was the lone Eagle to qualify for the 2019 WIAA D2 state meet in an individual event, also had a nice day in the freestyles. The junior won the 200 freestyle (2:11.18) and the 500 freestyle (5:56.06). Sauk Prairie’s Lauryn Drager was the runner-up in both events, touching the wall in 2:14.66 in the 200 and 6:08.91 in the 500.
Acker and Dunnum also won a pair of individual events. Acker claimed the 200 individual medley (2:19.75) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.67), while Dunnum took home the 50 freestyle (:25.65) and the 100 freestyle (:57.78).
Baaraboo’s highlight came with a sweep in the 100 breaststroke, including a rare tie at the top. Gneiser and McKenzie Stute both touched the wall in 1:14.44 to share the lead, followed immediately by Lohr (1:14.59).
Lohr provided Baraboo’s other varsity win. The junior used a time of 1:03.81 to claim the 100 butterfly. Stute took second in 1:05.60. Lohr is coming off a sophomore season in which she took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.69) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (:58.52) at the state meet in Madison last November.
Other top-three finishes for Baraboo came from Gneiser (second, 2:22.90) and Bailey Sersland (third, 2:26.49) in the 200 IM; Balfanz (second, 1:03.81) and Letendre (third, 1:04.92) in the 100 backstroke; Balfanz in the 50 freestyle (second, :25.85); Pelland in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:01.04); Rachel Laux in the 500 freestyle (third, 6:22.19); and Letendre in the 200 freestyle (third, 2:14.73).
Baraboo and Sauk Prairie took third and fourth, respectively, at the Badger North Conference meet last season. The Eagles turned the tables this year, as Baraboo earned a 92-78 home win over Sauk Prairie last season.
The T-Birds will open their home schedule by hosting a Sept. 1 dual meet against River Valley/Richland Center at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The T-Birds claimed a 117-52 win over River Valley/Richland Center last October. Sauk Prairie will visit Watertown on Tuesday.
