PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie claims 9 of 11 events in season-opening win over Baraboo

Miller, who was the lone Eagle to qualify for the 2019 WIAA D2 state meet in an individual event, also had a nice day in the freestyles. The junior won the 200 freestyle (2:11.18) and the 500 freestyle (5:56.06). Sauk Prairie’s Lauryn Drager was the runner-up in both events, touching the wall in 2:14.66 in the 200 and 6:08.91 in the 500.

Acker and Dunnum also won a pair of individual events. Acker claimed the 200 individual medley (2:19.75) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.67), while Dunnum took home the 50 freestyle (:25.65) and the 100 freestyle (:57.78).

Baaraboo’s highlight came with a sweep in the 100 breaststroke, including a rare tie at the top. Gneiser and McKenzie Stute both touched the wall in 1:14.44 to share the lead, followed immediately by Lohr (1:14.59).

Lohr provided Baraboo’s other varsity win. The junior used a time of 1:03.81 to claim the 100 butterfly. Stute took second in 1:05.60. Lohr is coming off a sophomore season in which she took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.69) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (:58.52) at the state meet in Madison last November.