PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie closes strong to win dual in Baraboo

Acker added a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:01.75), while Stute won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.40) — the final individual event of the night.

Sauk Prairie improved to 3-0 in duals this season, while Baraboo fell to 1-2. It was the biggest test of the season for the Eagles, who are trying to enjoy whatever competition they can get in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love that we’re creating opportunities for the girls to race,” Guentherman said. “This is the fun stuff. Practice... swim practice isn’t that fun. No matter what we do, it just isn’t that fun. I’m really happy we’ve been able to create safe opportunities for them to race and have some fun. Hopefully, we can keep it going for another month or so.”

Both teams will be off until Sept. 15, when Baraboo hosts Watertown and Sauk Prairie visits Beaver Dam.

In the meantime, the Eagles will return to practice, where COVID-19 health and safety protocols are forcing them to practice in two shifts each day.

“We’re only swimming an hour and a half per group instead of two hours,” Guentherman said. “And we haven’t had as much dry-land work, just because social distancing and all that. So we haven’t been able to break them down as much as usual.

“But it’s great to be all together at this meet. We practice as two separate groups all the time, so the meet days are a lot of fun.”