PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie closes strong to win dual in Baraboo

The Baraboo prep girls swim team closed the gap, but Sauk Prairie still came out on top in the second meeting of the season between the rivals.
The Eagles went on the road and claimed an 89-81 win in Tuesday’s dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
“Overall, I felt we swam really well,” Sauk Prairie head coach Melani Guentherman said. “We had some girls who are a little tired and getting a little broken down, but overall it was great.
“We knew it was going to be a close meet. They’re a super strong team.”
The dual came exactly two weeks after Sauk Prairie claimed a 93-76 season-opening home win over Baraboo. After winning nine of the 11 varsity events in the first meeting, the Eagles had a 6-5 advantage Tuesday.
It was by the slightest of margins in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the Sauk Prairie quartet of Amelia Hunter, Ashley Pape, Kassandra Miller and Cora Dunnum touched the wall in 1 minute, 47.13 seconds to edge out Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Naomi Pelland, Eliana Abrahams and Anna Balfanz (1:47.14).
The teams also went toe-to-toe in the 400 freestyle relay. Sauk Prairie had the edge again, with Miller, Lauryn Drager, Pape and Savannah Acker winning in 3:56.72. Baraboo’s Bailey Sersland, Abrahams, Pelland and Mattie Letendre took second in 3:59.01.
The Thunderbirds had started fast at home, winning four of the first five varsity events.
It started with the 200 medley relay, when Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Letendre and Balfanz’s time of 1:54.86 beating out Sauk Prairie’s Acker, Hunter, Riley Talmage and Dunnum (1:58.03).
Sauk Prairie’s Miller (2:08.95), Talmage (2:12.51) and Drager (2:12.80) swept the first individual event of the night, then Baraboo went to work.
Gneiser won the 200 individual medley (2:19.58) for the T-Birds, followed by Balfanz winning the 50 freestyle (:25.69) and Letendre winning the 100 butterfly (1:01.10).
Sauk Prairie’s depth stood tall, however, as Acker (2:20.74) took second in the 200 IM; Dunnum (:25.92) and Pape (:27.31) took second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle; and Hunter (1:07.50) and Grace Orr (1:09.80) took second and third in the 100 butterfly.
The Eagles took control in the middle of the meet, starting with Dunnum winning the 100 freestyle (:57.05) and Miller claiming the 500 freestyle (5:42.74).
“Kassandra Miller had a great meet today,” Guentherman said of the junior. “She’s getting into shape and she’s been frustrated the last three weeks. but she had a really good meet. She’s the one I was super happy to see.
“It just kind of all happens on its own time, but she put in the time and it’s nice to see. That was fun.”
Acker added a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:01.75), while Stute won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.40) — the final individual event of the night.
Sauk Prairie improved to 3-0 in duals this season, while Baraboo fell to 1-2. It was the biggest test of the season for the Eagles, who are trying to enjoy whatever competition they can get in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love that we’re creating opportunities for the girls to race,” Guentherman said. “This is the fun stuff. Practice... swim practice isn’t that fun. No matter what we do, it just isn’t that fun. I’m really happy we’ve been able to create safe opportunities for them to race and have some fun. Hopefully, we can keep it going for another month or so.”
Both teams will be off until Sept. 15, when Baraboo hosts Watertown and Sauk Prairie visits Beaver Dam.
In the meantime, the Eagles will return to practice, where COVID-19 health and safety protocols are forcing them to practice in two shifts each day.
“We’re only swimming an hour and a half per group instead of two hours,” Guentherman said. “And we haven’t had as much dry-land work, just because social distancing and all that. So we haven’t been able to break them down as much as usual.
“But it’s great to be all together at this meet. We practice as two separate groups all the time, so the meet days are a lot of fun.”
