PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo beats Portage for first dual win

The Baraboo prep girls tennis team got in the win column Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds notched a 5-2 road win over Portage to pick up their first dual-meet win of the season.

"Very similar to last year's match against Portage," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "Last year, we lost all three close matches for a 5-2 loss, this year we flipped that narrative for our first dual-match win."

The T-Birds, who bounced back from Monday's 7-0 loss at Beaver Dam, got it done by sweeping doubles play.

It was keyed by a three-set win at No. 1 doubles. Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie overcame a tough first set to claim a 5-7, 6-0, 12-10 win over Makenna Bisch and Izzy Krueger.

"Our No. 1 doubles team struggled mightily in the first set, but cruised confidently through the second set," Kruse said. "We got up early in the third but lost two match points up 9-7 and 9-8 in the super tiebreaker, survived one match point down 10-9 and finally pulled ahead to win, 12-10."

Baraboo's other two doubles duos cruised. Claire Bildsten and Annie Langkamp recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hannah Kallungi and Allison Kallungi at No. 2 doubles, while Eryn Benson and Emily Finnegan picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ruby Atkinson and Lauren Hein at No. 3 doubles.