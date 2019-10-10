MADISON — The Baraboo prep girls tennis team took the sectional court for the first time in three years Thursday.
That's where the Thunderbirds' 2019 season ended, as both of Baraboo's doubles teams dropped their opening match at the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison were playing for a shot at the state meet Oct. 17-19 at Nielsen. The sophomores faced Middleton's Jessica Pientka and Noor Rajpal in the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals, with the winner earning one of the four spots at state. Pientka and Rajpal were in control throughout, handing Koppie and Lewison a 6-1, 6-1 loss in their lone match of the day.
Pientka and Rajpal dropped their semifinal match to Madison West's Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge. The Madison West duo won the section title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Waunakee's Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski.
Not up for state contention, Baraboo's No. 3 doubles duo of Clare Bildsten and Maggie Cleary played solely for points Thursday. The sophomores, who knocked off the No. 1 seed from La Crosse Central at Monday's subsectional in La Crosse, started sectionals with a 6-4, 6-0 semifinal loss to Waunakee's Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz.
Cleary and Bildsten went on to claim a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 win over Tomah's Sabin Steinhoff and Jordan Kuehl in the third-place match. Middleton's Anja Newcomer and Nika Agapov won the No. 3 doubles championship with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Rodgers and Statz.
The quartet of T-Birds were the first members of the Baraboo girls tennis team to reach sectionals since Emily Kieck and Hannah Baun played doubles in 2016.
