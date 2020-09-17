PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo drops 4-3 dual in Fort Atkinson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep girls tennis team came up a match short on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds suffered a 4-3 loss in a dual meet at Fort Atkinson.

The teams split the four singles matches, with Baraboo's wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Lanie Koppie, who typically plays doubles with Paige Lewison, got it done at No. 1 singles, claiming a 7-5, 7-5 win over Olivia Granec.

"Lanie played well in her first high school singles match," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "She had early leads in both sets but got behind 5-4 in each, only to come back and win."

Anya Carlson-Edwards also pulled out a hard-fought win, claiming a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 win over Sarah Holzli.

Baraboo's final win came from the No. 3 doubles duo of Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson. The T-Birds came back to claim a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2 win over Lily Congdon and Alex Therault.

The T-Birds nearly pulled out a couple more wins.