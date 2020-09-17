PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo drops 4-3 dual in Fort Atkinson

The Baraboo prep girls tennis team came up a match short on Thursday.
The Thunderbirds suffered a 4-3 loss in a dual meet at Fort Atkinson.
The teams split the four singles matches, with Baraboo's wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Lanie Koppie, who typically plays doubles with Paige Lewison, got it done at No. 1 singles, claiming a 7-5, 7-5 win over Olivia Granec.
"Lanie played well in her first high school singles match," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "She had early leads in both sets but got behind 5-4 in each, only to come back and win."
Anya Carlson-Edwards also pulled out a hard-fought win, claiming a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 win over Sarah Holzli.
Baraboo's final win came from the No. 3 doubles duo of Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson. The T-Birds came back to claim a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2 win over Lily Congdon and Alex Therault.
The T-Birds nearly pulled out a couple more wins.
Hannah Wieczorek fell 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Sierra Jelinek at No. 3 singles, while Emily Finnegan dropped a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 match to Cassidy Becker at No. 4 singles, Alice Davies and Annie Langkamp fell 6-3, 6-4 to Christa Sebraken and Angela Unate at No. 2 doubles, and Claire Bildsten and Maggie Cleary fell 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) to Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones at No. 1 doubles.
"The match basically came down to the third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles," Kruse said. "We had a 7-6 lead, but our service return fell short, and Fort wo the ensuing two points for the victory."
The T-Birds will play their third dual of the week when they host Madison Edgewood on Friday.
