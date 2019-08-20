The Baraboo High School girls tennis team dropped a pair of road dual matches Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds suffered a 5-2 loss to La Crosse Central and a 5-3 loss to La Crosse Logan to fall to 1-4 two days into the 2019 season.
Baraboo continued to be strong in doubles play, as its No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams both improved to 5-0 on the year.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win against Central's Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum, and a 6-2, 6-2 win over Logan's Ally Erickson and Jordi Pasch. The No. 2 doubles team of Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway notched a 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 win over Central's Maddie Masewicz and Ruby Blake, and a 6-4, 6-2 win over Logan's Winnie Hilker and Lauren Jarrett.
Alice Davies picked up Baraboo's only other win. The sophomore recorded a 7-6, 7-6 (5) win over Logan at No. 2 singles. Rachel Walter nearly won at No. 1 singles, taking the first set before suffering a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-7 loss against Central.
"Rachel had a great match in a very close loss to Central," Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said. "And Alice beat a very tough Logan girl in the second match for our lone singles win."
The T-Birds will play for the third straight day when they compete in the Stevens Point Invitational on Wednesday.
