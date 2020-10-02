PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo earns two doubles wins in loss to Tomah

Alice Davies and Claire Bildsten didn’t take long to get comfortable playing together.

The first-time doubles duo claimed one of Baraboo’s two wins in Friday’s 5-2 dual-meet loss to Tomah at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said that the latest Baraboo lineup saw Bildsten playing with her fourth doubles partner of the season. It worked out, as the juniors teamed up to claim a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over Kendra Lene and Sydney Schroeder at No. 2 doubles.

“Alice and Claire were struggling a bit, down 2-5 in the first set, when things started to click, coming back and winning 7-3 in the tiebreaker,” Kruse said. “It was a close second set, but we led at every other step after being behind 1-2 at the start.”

Baraboo also pulled out a close win at No. 1 doubles, as juniors Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie earned a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Deidre Martin and Jenna Hausman.

“Paige and Lanie controlled the first set,” Kruse said. “And played from behind in the second set until finally drawing even at 6-6, and pressing decisively for a 7-2 tiebreaker win.”