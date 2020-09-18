PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo falls to Edgewood, Sauk Prairie tops Fort Atkinson

The Baraboo prep girls tennis team won a pair of matches during Friday’s loss to Madison Edgewood.
The Thunderbirds won one singles match and one doubles match on the way to a 5-2 loss to Edgewood in a dual meet at Baraboo High School.
Maggie Cleary, a junior, picked up the singles win, notching a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ella Kory at No. 3 singles.
“Maggie had a nice win at No. 3 in her first varsity singles match,” Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said.
The other victory came from a pair of T-Birds who are new partners, as Claire Bildsten and Lanie Koppie claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Sarah Dunn and Sam Buchner at No. 1 doubles.
“Claire Bildsten filled in for Paige Lewison and she and Lanie Koppie played well together for a sweet three-set win,” Kruse said.
The other five matches went Edgewood’s way. Reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Baluck Deang claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alice Davies at No. 1 singles, while Morgan Merckx earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Anya Carlson-Edwards at No. 3 singles, Molly Pophling earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hannah Wieczorek at No. 4 singles, Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Eva Huffaker and Annie Langkamp at No. 2 doubles, and Ella Johnson and Logan Grabins notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Eryn Benson and Emily Finnegan at No. 3 doubles.
The T-Birds will visit Portage on Tuesday.
Sauk Prairie tops Fort Atkinson
Sauk Prairie picked up a convincing 6-1 win over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge on Friday.
The Eagles were perfect in singles play, starting with Taylor Haas’ 6-2, 6-2 win over Olivia Granec at No. 1 singles. Anna Ballweg added a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sarah Holzi at No. 2 singles, Olivia Joyce claimed a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sierra Jelinek at No. 3 singles, and Devin O’Connor recorded a 6-0, 6-2 win over Cassidy Becker at No. 4 singles.
Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt teamed up to pull out a close win at No. 1 doubles, earning a 7-5, 7-6 (3) in over Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones.
Faith Holler and Ava Andres added a 6-2, 6-0 win over Lily Congdon and Alex Theriault at No. 3 doubles.
The No. 2 doubles match went three sets, with Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig and Grace Kopecky fell 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 to Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate.
The Eagles will host a dual with DeForest on Tuesday.
