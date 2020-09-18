PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo falls to Edgewood, Sauk Prairie tops Fort Atkinson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep girls tennis team won a pair of matches during Friday’s loss to Madison Edgewood.

The Thunderbirds won one singles match and one doubles match on the way to a 5-2 loss to Edgewood in a dual meet at Baraboo High School.

Maggie Cleary, a junior, picked up the singles win, notching a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ella Kory at No. 3 singles.

“Maggie had a nice win at No. 3 in her first varsity singles match,” Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said.

The other victory came from a pair of T-Birds who are new partners, as Claire Bildsten and Lanie Koppie claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Sarah Dunn and Sam Buchner at No. 1 doubles.

“Claire Bildsten filled in for Paige Lewison and she and Lanie Koppie played well together for a sweet three-set win,” Kruse said.