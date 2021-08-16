PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo getting as many matches as possible for senior-laden roster

“I think our kids will benefit from getting a lot of matches in the first couple weeks, then hopefully we’ll be ready to go,” Kruse said. “We’ll have more matches in the first few weeks than we had all last season if everything goes well. I’m looking forward to that and I know the kids are looking forward to getting back on the road and playing those tournaments.”

The tournaments help make the season feel more real, something that Kruse said was hard to fake last year. Now that a standard season is back on the table, he’s excited to watch longtime No. 1 doubles duo Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie return to action under circumstances similar to the ones that saw them be named team MVPs in 2019.

"You can’t fool kids into thinking it was a normal season. They knew it wasn’t and it didn’t quite do it for them," Kruse said. “But they’re a really strong doubles team. They’ve played together since they were freshmen and really bolster each other. Paige is just a really solid athlete who plays softball and doesn’t play as much tennis as Lanie, but she’s just got great hand-eye coordination and is strong, fast and competitive. Lanie brings some of the technical skills. They both have great serves, but Lanie’s just got really fine net skills, a really great backhand and is more of a tennis player athlete, whereas Paige is more of an athlete tennis player.”