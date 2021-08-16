PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo getting as many matches as possible for senior-laden roster

Karll Kruse doesn’t feel like the Baraboo girls tennis team ever got a chance to jell last year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season started late and consisted of dual meets before Baraboo opted out of the WIAA postseason.
"Our team never really got off the ground,” Kruse said Aug. 11. “Some players did, but as a team we never really got things rolling.
“We were just starting to get good and getting the lineup figured out, and the season was over. This year we’ll have a lot more time to play with that and let the kids jell. I’m excited about it. It’s a great group of kids and it’ll be a lot of fun to coach these girls.”
Kruse has been looking forward to this year for a while, identifying the ability of these seniors early on in their high school careers. Alice Davies, Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie contributed immediately as freshmen in 2018, while Maggie Cleary and Claire Bildsten joined sophomore year and took the Thunderbirds up a level.
Now, the group returns for one more run.
The varsity lineup returns nearly intact, as the T-Birds only graduated Hannah Willzorek and Anya Carlson-Edwards in the offseason. With just one incoming freshman joining the program, the roster was sitting at 23 players when the season started Aug. 10.
“We’ve got a small but experienced team coming back,” Kruse said. “We should be good. Will we be as good as the Waunakees and the Edgewoods? That remains to be seen.”
In order to compete with the Waunakees and Edgewoods, the T-Birds need as many repetitions as they can get. That’s what was missing last year, and what many of the T-Birds primarily get during the season.
“It’s really about getting the matches in for these kids, especially when you have athletes that play other sports and aren’t tennis specialists.” Kruse said. “We really need them to get a lot of work early in the season so that by conference and subsectionals, they’re as good as they’re going to be.
“A lot of kids we’ll play against have played all summer and maybe in the winter at a club. Some of our kids play once a week and get lessons in the winter, but it’s not like playing four days a week and playing tournaments. It’s not quite the same, so we have to make up for that in athleticism and desire.
“And these kids have that. They certainly have that kind of athleticism, desire and competitiveness. We’ve got all that, we just need to flesh it out and get it running.”
Matches should be much easier to find this season, with every T-Bird ideally getting at least 10 matches under their belt by the end of the second week. Baraboo is scheduled to participate in six events in the first nine days of the season, starting Tuesday at La Crosse Central and Wednesday at Stevens Point.
“I think our kids will benefit from getting a lot of matches in the first couple weeks, then hopefully we’ll be ready to go,” Kruse said. “We’ll have more matches in the first few weeks than we had all last season if everything goes well. I’m looking forward to that and I know the kids are looking forward to getting back on the road and playing those tournaments.”
The tournaments help make the season feel more real, something that Kruse said was hard to fake last year. Now that a standard season is back on the table, he’s excited to watch longtime No. 1 doubles duo Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie return to action under circumstances similar to the ones that saw them be named team MVPs in 2019.
"You can’t fool kids into thinking it was a normal season. They knew it wasn’t and it didn’t quite do it for them," Kruse said. “But they’re a really strong doubles team. They’ve played together since they were freshmen and really bolster each other. Paige is just a really solid athlete who plays softball and doesn’t play as much tennis as Lanie, but she’s just got great hand-eye coordination and is strong, fast and competitive. Lanie brings some of the technical skills. They both have great serves, but Lanie’s just got really fine net skills, a really great backhand and is more of a tennis player athlete, whereas Paige is more of an athlete tennis player.”
Cleary and Davies, who have each played No. 1 singles, will likely be atop the singles lineup once again, while Bildsten, Eryn Benson, Emily Finnegan, Eva Huffaker and Annie Langkamp also have a significant amount of varsity experience. With so many veterans, as well as a number of promising underclassmen, Kruse said the lineup will likely shift throughout the season in order to find the best fit for everyone.
“We’ve got a nice lineup. We’re just trying to get them in the right spots and give them enough opportunities,” Kruse said. “We don’t have the club player, the tournament player, the kid that’s going to win state, but we do have three or four really solid singles players and at least a couple strong doubles teams.”
No matter how long it takes to settle the varsity lineup, the T-Birds are looking forward to getting back on schedule and sending a talented group of seniors out with a positive experience.
“Our core lineup is all strong players, whether that translates into wins and losses is hard to say at this point,” Kruse said. “We really want to make the best of this final season with the seniors who have worked hard and played a lot of varsity.
“A lot of times during the first week, we’re like ‘Oh my God, we’ve got to play next week.’ But this team’s ready to go.”