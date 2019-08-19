The Baraboo High School girls tennis team went 1-2 in dual matches at Monday's triangular in Lodi.
The Thunderbirds got a look at their whole team in the first event of the 2019 season, notching a 5-2 win over Portage, while suffering a 4-3 loss to Lodi and a 5-2 loss to Grafton.
"We played 15 players, trying to get a look at as many varsity candidates as possible," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "We didn't pick up many wins in singles, but we got a lot of good play out of everyone."
The T-Birds went 2-10 in singles matches and 8-1 in doubles matches, including sweeping doubles play against Lodi and Baraboo.
Sophomores Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie teamed up to go 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, as did seniors Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway at No. 2 doubles."
"Ellie and Elena are both coming from different doubles partners last season and are our most experienced doubles players learning to work together to become a strong two team," Kruse said.
Both of Baraboo's singles wins came in the victory over Portage.
The T-Birds will visit La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan on Tuesday.
