PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo shut out by Beaver Dam, 7-0

BEAVER DAM — Baraboo coach Karll Kruse knew his girls tennis team had a tough road to travel when the Thunderbirds visited Beaver Dam Monday night.

The hosts sported a roster full of seniors and two juniors while the T-Birds had just one senior and a mix of juniors, sophomores and a freshman. The Golden Beavers used that experience to shut out the T-Birds, 7-0.

“It’s one of those years for us where it’s learning, let’s get this team ready (for next year),” Kruse said. “We’ve got a lot of juniors, sophomores and freshmen. For us, we knew these guys would be tough.”

Kruse knew the eight seniors on Beaver Dam’s team had plenty of experience, and it showed throughout each flight.

“Everybody, I thought played pretty well,” he said. “We just didn’t have the put-aways. We had a lot of long games, a lot of long sets and we just couldn’t put them away. I think that’s experience more than anything.”

It showed in No. 2 singles, where Baraboo junior Maggie Cleary, who was playing in just her second varsity singles because senior Anya Carlson-Edwards was out, found herself in a 5-2 hole in the second set. Cleary came back to tie it at 5, but Beaver Dam senior Riley Smith found a way to win the final two points to win the match, 6-2, 7-5.