PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo sweeps season series with Portage

Nothing changed between the Baraboo and Portage girls tennis teams in the last two weeks.

The results shook out the same in their second dual of the season, as Baraboo claimed a 5-2 home win on Tuesday. The score was the same when the Thunderbirds won their first dual of the year Sept. 22 in Portage.

"We again swept doubles and won two out of four singles matches," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "It was 3-2 with three closes matches hanging in the balance."

The clinching match came at No. 2 doubles, where Baraboo's Claire Bildsten and Hannah Wieczorek overcame a 5-4 first-set deficit and 2-1 second-set deficit on the way to beating Portage juniors Ruby Atkinson and Riley Wood in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie added a 6-2, 6-2 win over Izzy Krueger and Makenna Bisch at No. 1 doubles, while Eryn Benson and Emily Finnegan earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over Allison Kallungi and Hannah Kallungi at No. 3 doubles.

Baraboo's Anya Carlson-Edwards went the distance to win at No. 3 singles, pulling out a 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 win over Kylie Owens.

Eva Huffaker also gave Baraboo a singles win, claiming a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lauren Hein at No. 4 singles.