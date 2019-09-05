The Baraboo prep girls tennis team struggled to keep up with Waunakee on Thursday.
The host Thunderbirds were swept in a 7-0 Badger North Conference loss to the Warriors.
“It was far from our best performance of the season,” Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said. “Waunakee is a good team, but not the juggernaut they have been most of the last several seasons.”
Baraboo put up a fight in doubles play. Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway won the most games of the night, suffering a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Julia Zobel and Eliza Endres at No. 2 doubles. Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison fell 6-3, 6-1 to Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski at No. 1 doubles, while Kim Jacome and Anya Carlson-Edwards fell 6-2, 6-0 to Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz at No. 3 doubles.
“We played a lot of defense in varsity doubles, coming close at No. 2,” Kruse said. “Our No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams didn’t show them how strong we can be.”
In singles play, Baraboo’s Rachel Walter fell 6-3, 6-1 to Jenna Opsahl at No. 1, Alice Davies fell 6-2, 6-1 to Gretchen Lee at No. 2, Jillian Shanks fell 6-2, 6-1 to Alli Larson at No. 3, and Lara Justus fell 6-0, 6-2 to Alexis Loomans at No. 4
“We had good hustle and effort at all varsity singles, with no wins to show for it,” Kruse said.
Baraboo will host a Badger North dual against Beaver Dam Tuesday.
