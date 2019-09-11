The Baraboo prep girls tennis team was swept by Beaver Dam in Tuesday's home Badger North Conference dual.
The Thunderbirds took just one match to three sets — Kim Jacome and Anya Carlson-Edwards at No. 3 doubles — on the way to a 7-0 loss to the Golden Beavers.
Jacome and Carlson-Edwards won the first set before falling 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5 to Emily Gabel and Kaylin Wedel.
"Our No. 3 doubles team had multiple opportunities to get us in the win column," Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said. "We ultimately got outplayed in the set tiebreaker and then in the match tiebreaker."
The other six matches went straight sets.
Baraboo's Rachel Walter fell 6-1, 6-1 to Morgan Nelson at No. 1 singles, Alice Davies fell 6-1, 6-2 to Lindsay Propst at No. 2 singles, Jillian Shanks fell 6-1, 6-1 to Riley Smith at No. 3 singles, and Kelsey Gasser fell 6-1, 6-2 to Grayce Klawitter at No. 4 singles.
"Rachel fought hard against one of the top players in the Badger Conference," Kruse said. "Alice and Jillian are steadily improving against tough competition."
Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison lost 6-1, 6-1 to Hannah Budde and Abby Kiesow at No. 1 doubles, while Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway fell 6-2, 6-3 to Abby Okon and Madelyn Connaughty at No. 2 doubles.
The T-Birds will continue Badger North play with Thursday's home match against Sauk Prairie.
