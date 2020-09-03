PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo swept in home dual with Watertown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep girls tennis team fell to 0-3 after Thursday's dual-meet loss to Watertown.

The Thunderbirds suffered a 7-0 home loss, as the Goslings won all seven varsity matches in straight sets at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo kept it close in all three doubles matches, but couldn't get over the hump in any.

Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie dropped a 6-4, 6-3 match to Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr at No. 1 doubles, while Claire Bildsten and Maggie Cleary lost 6-4, 6-3 to Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann at No. 2 doubles, and Eva Huffaker and Bryn Benson lost 6-4, 6-4 to Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke at No. 3 doubles.

Annie Langkamp scored Baraboo's most points in singles play. The freshman suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Addison Kuenzi at No. 4 singles.

Alice Davies fell 6-0, 6-2 to Aubrey Schmutzler at No. 1 singles, while Anya Carlson-Edwards lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Hannah Wieczorek lost 6-0, 6-2 to Natalia Cortes at No. 3 singles.

Baraboo had opened the season with a 6-1 loss to Reedsburg and a 7-0 loss to Sauk Prairie.

The T-Birds will stay home for a Sept. 8 dual against Madison Edgewood.