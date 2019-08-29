The Baraboo prep girls tennis team took second out of four teams in Thursday's doubles event in Baraboo.
The Thunderbirds scored 13 points to finish as the runner-up to Oregon, while Mauston and Sparta scored three points each
"We had a good day," Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said after the first girls tennis event at the new Baraboo High School courts. "Oregon's a good team. ... It was good tennis. We were close everywhere; they were just deeper."
The T-Birds got a look at their whole lineup Thursday, as each school brought six doubles teams.
"We got a good gauge of where we're going to be in doubles," Kruse said. "Our strength lies in doubles. Our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams have been really strong."
Baraboo split non-conference duals against Black River Falls and Tomah on Wednesday.
The T-Birds won their second dual of the year with a 6-1 victory over Black River Falls. Baraboo swept doubles play, as Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison notched a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Kim Jacome and Anya Carlson-Edwards picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles, and Claire Bildsten and Maggie Cleary recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
Baraboo senior Rachel Walter dropped a three-set match to Dani Johnson at No. 1 singles, but the T-Birds won the other three singles matches. Alice Davies earned a 6-4, 6-2 win over Aly Emerich at No. 2 singles, while Jillian Shanks won 6-0, 6-2 over Ellen Janke at No. 3 singles and Lara Justus won 6-3, 6-2 over Somer Langowski at No. 4 singles.
Baraboo couldn't pull out the crucial points in a 5-2 loss to Tomah. Three of the matches went to tiebreakers in a close non-conference dual meet.
The T-Birds had the advantage in doubles play. Koppie and Lewison earned a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win at No. 1 doubles, while Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway notched a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
"They're new partners, but they've both played doubles before," Kruse said of the Goethel/Holloway partnership. "So they're pretty used to that spot and they seem to play well together."
Jacome and Carlson-Edwards nearly got it done at No. 3 doubles, winning the middle set before suffering a 6-2, 3-6, 10-2 loss to Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl.
Baraboo was on the losing end of all four singles matches, as Walter fell 6-3, 6-0 to Cadence Thomson, Davies fell 6-2, 6-1 to Olivia Czarnecki, Shanks fell 7-5, 6-3 to Whitney Kuehl and Justus fell 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 to Macy Arch.
"We were right in the mix," Kruse said of how Baraboo's singles players have fared early on this season. "We're getting good production, even though we're not getting a lot of wins. ... We're pretty happy with what we've seen. "
Baraboo will open Badger North Conference dual play at Reedsburg on Tuesday.
