PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo tops Sparta, Portage in home triangular

After opting out of WIAA postseason play, the Baraboo prep girls tennis team has played for fun the last couple weeks.

There was plenty of fun to be had Friday, as the Thunderbirds claimed a 6-1 win over Sparta and a 4-3 win over Portage in a season-ending triangular at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo won five of the six doubles matches on Friday, including all three against Portage. One of the wins came via forfeit, as Portage only brought eight athletes to the triangular and didn't field three doubles teams.

Baraboo's Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie added a 6-1, 6-3 win over Portage's Izzy Krueger and Riley Wood, while Claire Bildsten and Alice Davies picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ruby Atkinson and Lauren Hein.

Portage won three singles matches, as Ane Aroncena-Blanco notched a 6-2, 6-0 win over Anya Carlson-Edwards at No. 2 singles, Makenna Bisch a 6-0, 6-2 win over Hannah Wieczorek at No. 3 singles, and Kylie Owens a 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 10-3 win over Eva Huffaker at No. 4 singles.