PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Baraboo trio picks up first wins in dual loss to Lodi

A number of Baraboo High School tennis players got in the win column on Monday.

Claire Bildsten, Maggie Cleary and Annie Langkamp all won for the first time this season, pulling out victories in Baraboo's 4-3 home loss to Lodi. The Thunderbirds fell to 0-4 in dual meets this season, but came away encouraged by several performances.

Bildsten and Cleary overcame a slow start to claim a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Lexi Karls and Olivia Lange at No. 2 doubles.

"We had a great turnaround at No. 2 doubles," Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said. "Things were looking bleak after a rocky first set, but Maggie and Claire really stepped it up in the second set and rode that wave for an even stronger third set just as darkness was setting in."

Langkamp wrapped up her No. 4 singles match in straight sets, claiming a 6-4, 6-2 win over Caroline Karls.

"Annie Langkamp got the first win of her tennis career," Kruse said of the freshman. "One of many more to come."

Baraboo's other win came at No. 1 doubles. Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie, who entered the night with Baraboo's lone victory this season, cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Aliyah Sebert and Krista Mayberry.