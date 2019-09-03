The Baraboo High School girls tennis team is off to a 1-0 start in Badger North Conference play.
The Thunderbirds won three of four singles matches to claim a 5-2 win in Tuesday's dual meet at Reedsburg.
Rachel Walter picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hayden Stovey at No. 1 singles, while Alice Davies claimed a 7-5, 6-4 win over Alicen Henke at No. 2 singles and Jillian Shanks earned a 6-4, 6-2 win over Shelby Henke at No. 3 singles.
The T-Birds went 2-1 in doubles play. Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison pulled out a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles, while Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway added a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
"Rachel, Alice and Jillian all turned in solid singles performances," Baraboo coach Karll Kruse said. "Our number one and two doubles teams both cruised in the first sets, and struggled a bit to win in tight second sets."
Reedsburg's Gabby Weis won 6-3, 6-4 over Lara Justus at No. 4 singles, while Reedsburg's No. 3 doubles duo of Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot come from behind to earn a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over Kim Jacome and Anya Carlson-Edwards.
The T-Birds will host a conference dual against Waunakee on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)