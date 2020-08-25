PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg sweeps singles matches to beat rival Baraboo

After a week-plus of practice, the Baraboo prep girls tennis team lined up across from Reedsburg on Tuesday.
While there were new health and safety guidelines, it was the same game from point to point. Reedsburg came out on top, winning a trio of three-set matches on the way to claiming a 6-1 win in a dual meet at Baraboo High School.
“Seemed tentative to start with, we were tight and a little nervous all-around,” Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said after the meet, his team’s first of the season. “But it is nice to be back on the courts, and this group is young with a tremendous upside.”
The visiting Beavers swept through the four singles matches, while also getting two doubles wins. Baraboo’s lone win came from Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie, WIAA sectional qualifiers from last season. The juniors picked up where they left off, recording a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood at No. 2 doubles.
“Paige and Lanie certainly came out with confidence and played just well enough to win,” Kruse said.
Everything else went Reedsburg’s way. Gabby Weis picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alice Davies at No. 1 singles, while Katelyn Wilhelm earned a 7-5, 6-0 win over Anya Carlson-Edwards at No. 2 singles, and Yerly Rothwell added a 6-1, 6-1 win over Annie Langkamp at No. 4 singles.
No. 3 singles went the distance, with Baraboo senior Hannah Wieczorek taking the first set before Reedsburg junior Emma Rockweiler came back for a 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 win.
The Beavers, who already had a pair of matches under their belt after Friday’s home triangular, also pulled out a pair of three-set doubles matches. Seniors Brooke Benseman and Vickrey Cummings grabbed a 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 win over Claire Bildsten and Maggie Cleary at No. 2 doubles, while juniors Halle Hahn and Ashley Crary earned a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 win over Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson at No. 3 doubles.
Bildsten and Cleary joined Koppie and Lewison at sectionals last season, as they became the first Thunderbirds to compete at sectionals since 2016. The juniors are all back for a Baraboo team that featured two seniors — Carlson-Edwards and Wieczorek — to go along with six juniors, a sophomore and a freshman in Tuesday’s varsity lineup. Reedsburg countered with a similar roster, with Benseman and Cummings the lone seniors in a group that also included seven juniors and a sophomore.
COVID-19’s impact was visible Tuesday, as the balls were marked to ensure that players didn’t touch any of the balls that were designated for their opponents — or for a different match. There were also no more handshakes, with the players being asked to tap rackets instead.
Both teams will return to action on Thursday, with Baraboo visiting Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg hosting Beaver Dam.
REEDSBURG 6, BARABOO 1</&hspag4>
SINGLES: No. 1 — Weis, R, def. Davies, 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 — Wilhelm, R, def. Carlson-Edwards, 7-5, 6-0. No. 3 — Rockweiler, R, def. Wieczorek, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. No. 4 — Rothwell, R, def. Langkamp, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Koppie/Lewison, B, def. Tourdot/Wood, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 — Benseman/Cummings, R, def. Bildsten/Cleary, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 . No. 3 — Hahn/Crary, R, def. Huffaker/Benson, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
JV: R 3, B 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!