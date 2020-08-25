PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg sweeps singles matches to beat rival Baraboo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a week-plus of practice, the Baraboo prep girls tennis team lined up across from Reedsburg on Tuesday.

While there were new health and safety guidelines, it was the same game from point to point. Reedsburg came out on top, winning a trio of three-set matches on the way to claiming a 6-1 win in a dual meet at Baraboo High School.

“Seemed tentative to start with, we were tight and a little nervous all-around,” Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said after the meet, his team’s first of the season. “But it is nice to be back on the courts, and this group is young with a tremendous upside.”

The visiting Beavers swept through the four singles matches, while also getting two doubles wins. Baraboo’s lone win came from Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie, WIAA sectional qualifiers from last season. The juniors picked up where they left off, recording a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood at No. 2 doubles.

“Paige and Lanie certainly came out with confidence and played just well enough to win,” Kruse said.