PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie sweeps Baraboo in dual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s rain cleared in time for the Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis teams to go toe-to-toe.

The host Eagles were in control throughout, sweeping their way to a 7-0 win at Sauk Prairie High School in a match that was postponed from Thursday due to weather.

“This was a great showing for our first varsity home meet,” Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. “Each player stepped up to the challenge and improved since their matches last week.”

Just one match went a full three sets. Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler overcame a tough second set to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Maggie Cleary and Claire Bildsten at No. 2 doubles.

“Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler had an up, down and then up again match,” Slosarek said. “They came out strong but slipped off of their game to drop the second set. They rallied to in the third set, using their athleticism and net play to their advantage.”

Breunig and Ziegler improved to 2-0 on the season. They picked up Sauk Prairie’s lone win in an Aug. 25 season-opening loss at Watertown on Aug. 25.

The Eagles also pulled out a close one at No. 1 doubles, as Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz earned a 7-5, 7-6 win over Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison.