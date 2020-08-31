PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sauk Prairie sweeps Baraboo in dual

Monday’s rain cleared in time for the Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep girls tennis teams to go toe-to-toe.
The host Eagles were in control throughout, sweeping their way to a 7-0 win at Sauk Prairie High School in a match that was postponed from Thursday due to weather.
“This was a great showing for our first varsity home meet,” Sauk Prairie head coach Heather Slosarek said. “Each player stepped up to the challenge and improved since their matches last week.”
Just one match went a full three sets. Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler overcame a tough second set to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Maggie Cleary and Claire Bildsten at No. 2 doubles.
“Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler had an up, down and then up again match,” Slosarek said. “They came out strong but slipped off of their game to drop the second set. They rallied to in the third set, using their athleticism and net play to their advantage.”
Breunig and Ziegler improved to 2-0 on the season. They picked up Sauk Prairie’s lone win in an Aug. 25 season-opening loss at Watertown on Aug. 25.
The Eagles also pulled out a close one at No. 1 doubles, as Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz earned a 7-5, 7-6 win over Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison.
“At times, they struggled with the power of the other team, but they were able to pull off winners at critical times during the match,” Slosarek said. “Ultimately, they put a series of strong offensive plays together in the second set tiebreaker to keep themselves out of a third set.”
Faith Holler and Ava Endres were solid at No. 3 doubles, picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson.
“Faith Holler and Ava Andres continued to build cohesion,” Slosarek said. “Ava is subbing in for injured junior, Lauren Frey, and she has done a great job working with Faith. Faith brings a competitive edge to her play and keeps a level head during matches. Her leadership has helped Ava become more acclimated to this level of play.”
The singles matches also finished in straight sets.
Taylor Haas picked up her first No. 1 singles win with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Alice Davies.
“Taylor Haas played a very solid and strategic match,” Slosarek said. “She learned her opponent’s strengths and weaknesses early and capitalized on her ability to keep the ball moving from side to side.”
Anna Ballweg added a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anya Carlson-Edwards at No. 2 singles, while Olivia Joyce notched a 6-3, 6-3 win over Hannah Wiezcorek at No. 3 singles and Devin O’Connor a 6-4, 6-3 win over Annie Langkamp at No. 4 singles.
The inexperienced Eagles showed improvement in their second event of the year. Sauk Prairie’s entire varsity lineup is playing in a new position this season. Along with the typical graduations, Quinlyn Mack, a two-time WIAA state qualifier, is missing after opting into virtual school during the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.
The Eagles will visit Edgewood on Tuesday and Beaver Dam on Thursday. Baraboo will be off until Thursday’s home dual with Watertown.
SAUK PRAIRIE 7, BARABOO 0
SINGLES: No. 1 — Haas def. Davies, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 — Ballweg def. Carlson-Edwards, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3 — Joyce def. Wiezcorek, 6-3, 6-3. No. 4 — O’Connor def. Langkamp, 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Helt/Kastelitz def. Koppie/Lewison, 7-5, 7-6 (3). No. 2 — Breunig/Ziegler def. Cleary/Bildsten, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. No. 3 — Holler/Andres def. Huffaker/Benson, 6-2, 6-2.
JV: SP 9, B 2.
