The Baraboo High School volleyball team won a marathon of a match Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds came all the way back from a two-set deficit to notch a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-8 non-conference win over Madison East in the home opener at Baraboo High School.
"Madison East was very scrappy and picked up a lot on defense," first-year Baraboo head coach Mandy Brice said after the match. "Baraboo had some missed serves and some miss communication that hurt us as well, but after losing the first two sets, they really kicked it into gear."
The T-Birds got out of the gates slowly and were nearly put away in the fourth set. Trailing two sets to one, Baraboo built up a 14-9 lead midway through the fourth.
The Purgolders rallied with six straight points, taking a 15-14 lead and forcing Baraboo to call a timeout. The T-Birds trailed 18-15 when McKenzie Gruner started to take over. The sophomore recorded a kill to bring Baraboo within 20-19, then a block to tie the set at 20 and force a Madison East timeout.
The Purgolders couldn't change the momentum, as the T-Birds scored the final seven points, including back-to-back kills by Emma Crary and Gruner to tie the match at 2.
The T-Birds carried that momentum into the fifth and final set, rolling to a 15-8 win.
Gruner led Baraboo with 19 kills, three blocks and three aces, while Jordan Buelow had a match-high 38 assists.
"Jordan Beulow was setting beautifully and also had 17 digs," Brice said. "McKenzie Gruner had a few clutch serves in the fifth set that helped solidify the win for us. McKenzie also had some tough hits from the outside. Mabelle Boehlke had quite a few great hits from the right side and Emma Crary also threw up some strong blocks and a few big hits from the middle."
The T-Birds will host a Badger North Conference match against DeForest on Thursday. Baraboo is 0-1 in conference play, suffering a 3-0 loss to Reedsburg on Aug. 29.
