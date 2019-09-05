The Baraboo prep volleyball team didn't put up much defense Thursday night.
DeForest took advantage, handing the host Thunderbirds a 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 Badger North Conference loss.
“We did not have a single block tonight, which really hurt us,” first-year Baraboo coach Mandy Brice said after the loss. “And their defense was very solid, so pretty much everything we threw over, they picked up.”
It took half a set for DeForest to get going. Baraboo was within 10-8 when the Norskies stepped on the gas, scoring five straight points before Baraboo's Kapriece Tollaksen recorded a kill to end the run.
Jordan Buelow added an ace, as Baraboo cut the deficit to 15-11. But the momentum ended there and the Norskies rattled off 10 straight points to win the first set. DeForest's Natalie Compe had four aces down the stretch.
“They had a couple super tough servers who were just laser focused with where they wanted to go with it,” Brice said. “They were hitting their spot every time and we just could not pick it up.”
DeForest's run continued early in set two, as the Norskies scored 16 straight points between the end of the first set and start of the second. Tollaksen ended the run with a kill, while McKenzie Gruner had back-to-back kills to bring Baraboo within 6-3.
“We had a couple where we put the plays together and they looked pretty good,” Brice said, noting that Gruner played a strong match. “But we needed three times as many of those to make it happen.”
DeForest was too strong, pulling away to take a 19-9 lead and eventually claim a 25-13 set-two win.
It was the same story in the third set, as DeForest dropped Baraboo to 0-2 in Badger North play. The T-Birds couldn't find the chemistry they had when they came from behind in Tuesday's thrilling five-set win over Madison East.
“We didn’t quite look like the same team," Brice said. “We didn’t completely jell. I tried a couple different lineups to try to move McKenzie around from middle to outside to try to get her some more blocks, but we were not on our blocking game tonight."
Gruner and DeForest's Megan Mickelson led all players with eight kills. Jordan Buelow led Baraboo with 13 assists and two aces, while Lauryn Frederick had nine digs.
The T-Birds will go back to the work before they visit Mount Horeb on Sept. 12.
"Serve-receive and passing the ball to our setters so we have three hitting options, and not just one or two every time," Brice said of what the T-Birds need to work on. "We’ve been really working on blocking in practice, so we really have to implement that so we can use that on our defense and not have so many hard hits come over. And communication, that’s always a big one. Not letting those balls drop that should not be dropping at the varsity level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)