The Baraboo High School girls volleyball team got back in the win column Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds went on the road and pulled out a 3-1 non-conference win over Johnson Creek.
Baraboo took the first two sets and lost the third before a McKenzie Gruner kill gave the T-Birds a 25-16 fourth-set win and capped off the match.
The T-Birds, who are 0-3 in Badger North Conference games this season, will look to get their first conference win under their belt when they host Portage Thursday at Baraboo High School.
