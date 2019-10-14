The Baraboo prep girls volleyball team went winless at the Badger North Conference tournament Saturday.
The Thunderbirds went 0-3 in pool play, then lost to Portage in the seventh-place game of the eight-team tournament at Sauk Prairie High School.
The T-Birds, who went 1-6 in conference matches during the regular season, tied Portage for seventh in the final Badger North standings. Waunakee capped its perfect 7-0 regular season by beating Mount Horeb 21-25, 25-18, 15-8 in the championship round.
Baraboo lost all three of its pool play matches in straight sets, suffering a 25-17, 25-14 loss to DeForest, a 27-25, 25-12 loss to Beaver Dam and a 25-17, 25-21 loss to Sauk Prairie.
Portage went 0-3 in Pool A to set up a seventh-place match between the rivals. Baraboo took the first set, but couldn’t hold on in a 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 loss to fall to 1-2 against the Warriors this season. Portage earned a two-set sweep Aug. 31 at the Janesville Invite, while Baraboo pulled out a home win in five sets Sept. 19.
Baraboo will close out the regular season Thursday at Madison Edgewood as part of the Badger Challenge. WIAA regional action will start Oct. 24.
Conference tournament place — 1, Waunakee; 2, Mount Horeb; 3, DeForest; 4, Beaver Dam; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, Reedsburg; 7, Portage; 8, Baraboo.
Conference dual-meet records — Waunakee 7-0; Beaver Dam 5-2; DeForest 5-2; Mount Horeb 4-3; Reedsburg 4-3; Sauk Prairie 2-5; Baraboo 1-6; Portage 0-7.
Final conference standings — Waunakee 14 points; DeForest 10; Mount Horeb 10; Beaver Dam 9; Reedsburg 6; Sauk Prairie 5; Baraboo 1; Portage 1.
Championship — Waunakee def. Mount Horeb, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8.
Third place — DeForest def. Beaver Dam, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Fifth place: Sauk Prairie def. Reedsburg, 25-22, 18-25, 15-2.
Seventh place: Portage def. Baraboo, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Semifinals: Waunakee def. Beaver Dam, 25-15, 25-22; Mount Horeb def. DeForest, 26-24, 25-16.
Pool A — Waunakee 3-0; Mount Horeb 2-1; Reedsburg 1-2; Portage 0-3.
Waunakee: Def. Portage, 25-16, 17-15; def. Mount Horeb, 26-24, 25-8; def. Reedsburg, 25-15, 25-14.
Mount Horeb: Def. Portage, 28-26, 25-23; def. Reedsburg, 23-25, 25-14, 15-2...
Reedsburg: Def. Portage, 25-15, 25-21.
Pool B — DeForest 3-0; Beaver Dam 2-1; Sauk Prairie 1-2; Baraboo 0-3.
DeForest: Def. Sauk Prairie, 25-23, 25-20; def. Baraboo, 25-17, 25-14; def. Beaver Dam, 25-20, 21-25, 23-21.
Beaver Dam: Def. Sauk Prairie, 25-14, 23-25, 15-7; def. Baraboo, 27-25, 25-12.
Sauk Prairie: Def. Baraboo, 25-17, 25-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)