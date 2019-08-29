The Baraboo prep volleyball team has some room to grow.
The Thunderbirds started to make strides in Thursday’s season opener at Reedsburg, improving each set on the way to suffering a 25-7, 25-17, 25-22 Badger North Conference loss to the Beavers.
“It took a little bit for us to even start playing hard,” first-year coach Mandy Brice said. “In the third set, for sure, we actually woke up and kind of competed.”
The T-Birds are still getting their feet under them, with just a Saturday scrimmage prior to Thursday night’s match. The relatively inexperienced team, which graduated eight seniors from last year’s team that went 24-13, is getting used to playing together.
“A couple girls, yesterday was their first day of practice because they’ve been injured,” Brice said. “So they’re a little bit rusty at the moment.”
It showed early, as Reedsburg built up a 13-3 lead before Baraboo sophomore McKenzie Gruner ended the run with a kill. But the T-Birds couldn’t turn the momentum around, as a Kaitlyn Zunker kill gave the Beavers a 19-7 lead and forced a Baraboo timeout. The Beavers kept rolling, as Macie Wieman and Zunker recorded kills, then Baraboo hit a pair of balls out of bounds and Zunker finished it off with a kill.
“A couple missed serves didn’t really help us, and they had some big blocks,” said Brice, who replaced former coach Morgan Liebetrau in the offseason. “They had some good hitters.”
The T-Birds made a game of it in set two, pulling within 18-15 on a Mabelle Boehlke kill. The teams traded points until Baraboo junior Jordan Buelow bumped the ball over, finding the floor to bring Baraboo within 21-17. Reedsburg pulled away from there, scoring the final four points on a Wieman spike and several Baraboo miscues to claim the 25-17 set two win.
Baraboo rallied late in the third set, going on a 7-4 run to pull within 24-22 before Reedsburg closed it out to improve to 1-0 on the year.
“I was impressed with Kapriece (Tollaksen), who came off the bench in the third set and she was putting them away,” Brice said of the senior. “She came out with a kill, and I think almost every time she touched the ball we scored a point.”
Gruner led Baraboo with nine kills, while Buelow led the way in assists (21) and aces (2), Boehlke had eight digs and Boehlke and Kylie Sprecher each had one block. Zunker finished with 13 kills and three blocks for Reedsburg, while Wieman added 13 kills and nine digs, Ciara Grundahl had nine digs and two aces, and Rachel Schmitt had 33 assists.
Baraboo will get plenty of work over the next week, competing in an invitational in Janesville on Friday and Saturday, then returning home for Tuesday’s match against Madison East and Thursday’s match against DeForest.
“Those are going to be big matches, but I think the home crowd will help get them jacked up,” Brice said. “They look great in practice ... they really do. We’re going to jell. It’s going to take a little bit, but we’ll get there.”
Baraboo 7 17 22
Reedsburg 25 25 25
BARABOO (leaders): Kills — Gruner 9. Digs — Boehlke 8. Blocks — Sprecher, Boehlke 1. Aces — Buelow 2. Assists — Buelow 21.
REEDSBURG: Kills — Zunker, Wieman 13. Digs — Grundahl, Wieman 9. Blocks — Zunker 3. Aces — Grundahl 2. Assists — Schmitt 33.
