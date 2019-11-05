McKenzie Gruner is always a threat for the Baraboo High School girls volleyball team.
The sophomore's big season ended with her first All-Badger North Conference selection. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter/middle hitter received a second-team All-Badger North nod as Baraboo's go-to player this fall.
Gruner led the young Thunderbirds to a 11-23 record. The T-Birds went 1-6 in Badger North duals and finished the year tied for seventh in the eight-team conference. Baraboo had lost both its all-conference honorees — Lia Kieck and Abby Haseley — from the team that went 24-13 in 2018.
Gruner had 14 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks when the 11th-seeded T-Birds suffered a 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13 loss at sixth-seeded Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.
Gruner, who was also a major contributor last season, was one of just three sophomores to earn all-conference recognition. Sauk Prairie sophomore Aida Shadewald made the second team, while Reedsburg sophomore Macie Wieman received an honorable mention nod. No Badger North freshmen were honored.
Waunakee senior outside hitter Milla Malik, a University of Buffalo recruit, was named the Badger North Player of the Year for leading the Warriors to an unbeaten conference season. Mount Horeb senior outside hitter Elisa Goetzinger was also a unanimous all-conference pick on a first team that was made up solely of seniors, including Waunakee's Sam Miller, Reedsburg's Kaitlyn Zunker, Mount Horeb's Maddy Mason, DeForest's Kaycee Meiners and Beaver Dam's Summer Salettel.
