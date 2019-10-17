The Baraboo High School girls volleyball team is turning the page to the postseason.
The Thunderbirds earned a No. 11 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will open regional play with an Oct. 24 game at sixth-seeded Madison Memorial.
Baraboo entered Thursday night’s Badger Challenge match against Monroe with a 10-22 record, while Madison Memorial went 15-9 during the regular season. The winner will advance to take on No. 3 Sun Prairie or No. 14 Madison West in the Oct. 26 regional final.
Results from Baraboo’s Badger Challenge game against Monroe weren’t received in time for this edition of the News Republic. The Thunderbirds finished the regular season tied with Portage for seventh in the eight-team Badger North Conference, going 1-6 during the regular season and 0-3 in the conference tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Baraboo entered Thursday with seven straight losses, dating back to a 2-0 win over Richland Center at the Baraboo Invitational on Sept. 21.
Baraboo and Madison Memorial both went to the regional finals in 2018. The seventh-seeded Thunderbirds opened the Division 1 tournament with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-16 win over No. 10 Onalaska before suffering a 25-22, 25-9, 25-14 loss at No. 2 Waunakee.
Eighth-seeded Madison Memorial notched a 25-22, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over No. 9 Reedsburg before falling 25-20, 25-15, 25-8 at top-seeded Sun Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)