Baraboo started well in Badger North Conference match in Mount Horeb, winning the first set 25-23. Unfortunately for the T-Birds, they couldn’t carry that momentum forward through the rest of the night.
The host Vikings dominated the second set to pull even in the match, and never looked back from there, beating Baraboo 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday.
Baraboo was led by McKenzie Gruner, who finished with 16 kills in the loss. Jordan Buelow contributed 25 assists and 13 digs, while Emma Crary served up three aces for the T-Birds.
The loss dropped Baraboo to 0-3 in Badger North Conference matches this season. The Thunderbirds will return to action Saturday, when they compete at the Holmen Invitational.
Baraboo 25 14 23 17
Mount Horeb 23 25 25 25
BARABOO (leaders) — Kills: Gruner 16. Assists: Buelow 25. Digs: Buelow 13. Aces: Crary 3.
MOUNT HOREB — Kills: Goetzinger 27. Blocks: Magnuson 2. Assists: Mason 21. Digs: Steinhauer 14. Aces: Steinhauer 4.
