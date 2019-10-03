WAUNAKEE — The Baraboo volleyball team couldn't keep Waunakee from claiming a share of the Badger North Conference Thursday night.
The visiting Thunderbirds lost momentum at the end of the first set and never regained it, as the Warriors handed Baraboo a 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 loss to remain unbeaten in Badger North play.
"Obviously they're a talented team... they have great hitters," Baraboo coach Mandy Brice said of Waunakee. "Our mental toughness, that's been a big thing all season and it was tough coming to Waunakee with how good of a team we know they are and how young of a team we are. The first game we were good. We were scrappy and we were loud, and we made it fairly close."
The teams traded points early in the opening set, with Baraboo (10-17, 1-5 Badger North) sophomore Emma Crary notching back-to-back kills to tie the score at 7. Mabelle Boehlke served the T-Birds to a 9-7 lead, which held until Waunakee (29-5, 6-0) grabbed a 12-11 advantage.
Sam Miller and Jocelyn Meinholz each had aces as the Warriors opened up a 15-12 advantage. McKenzie Gruner had a pair of kills as Baraboo cut the deficit to 18-16, only for Waunakee senior Milla Malik to take over down the stretch. The University of Buffalo commit had four kills on Waunakee's final seven points, while Claire Holden and Kaitlin Jordan combined for a pair of blocks as Waunakee secured the 25-19 win.
Waunakee's 7-3 run to close out the first set carried over to a second set that was never in doubt.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our second game, I guess we just didn't have it," Brice said of the 25-10 loss. "Our communication wasn't there and we didn't really seem to have much fight. We were a little flat."
Baraboo tried to ignite some fight in the final set, going on a late run to cut the deficit to 23-18 before making a couple of errors on the final two points of the night.
"We made a lineup change and moved McKenzie into middle so we could have more of a block," Brice said of Gruner, who finished with a team-leading one block to go along with four kills and nine digs. "After we kind of got more of a feel of that, I felt like we had a pretty good comeback."
Malik finished with a match-high 16 kills, while Sam Miller chipped in 17 assists and six aces for Waunakee. Crary shared the Baraboo team lead with four kills. Jordan Buelow led the T-Birds with 12 assists, four aces and nine digs.
Waunakee (29-5, 6-0 Badger North) will look to win the Badger North outright when it hosts Mount Horeb on Oct. 10, the same day Baraboo (10-17, 1-5) hosts Sauk Prairie looking for its second conference win.
"I think we've seen a change in them as far as the jelling of the team from the beginning of the season until now for sure, and off the court which is a big part of the game," Brice said, also noting that the T-Birds showed improvement by only missing two serves Thursday night. "I'm just hoping that continues."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)