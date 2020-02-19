PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Updike hired as Baraboo's head coach

Baraboo High School's road to the 2020 girls volleyball season started this week.
Athletic director Jim Langkamp announced the hiring of Yvette Updike, who will take over a Baraboo program that went 11-23 last season.
Updike, who is currently the Baraboo School District's Director of Business Services, brings 14 years of head coaching experience at the varsity level.
"I look forward to building a strong and solid tradition for the Thunderbird volleyball program," Updike said. "My passion is coaching volleyball and helping young athletes to excel in a sport they love to play."
Her last volleyball position was as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016. She previously spent 14 years as a high school head coach, compiling a 115-70 record at Fennimore from 1999-2005 and a 183-81 record at Platteville from 2008-2014.
"I am excited for the girls in our program to learn the sport from a coach that has as much successful experience as Yvette," Langkamp said. "We have a great group of young ladies with a strong desire to work hard and compete at a high level, which makes Yvette a perfect fit for the position."
Updike raised up a Fennimore program that went winless for six straight years before she took over. She was named the Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League Coach of the Year in 2001, while reaching the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals in 2004.
Updike coached Platteville to a 132-33 record her final four seasons with the program, winning Southwest Wisconsin Conference championships in 2011 and 2014, as well as runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2013. The Hillmen won regional championships in 2011 and 2013 before ending a 20-year state tournament drought by advancing to the Division 2 tournament in 2014. Platteville finished 2014 with a 40-6 record, losing to Catholic Memorial in the Division 2 state semifinals.
Updike will be Baraboo's third coach in three years, as Mandy Brice coached in 2019 after the resignation of Morgan Liebetrau.
Updike takes over a Baraboo program that took seventh in the eight-team Badger North Conference last season, going 1-6 in conference play. The 11th-seeded T-Birds ended their season with a 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13 loss at No. 6 Madison Memorial in the Division 1 regional semifinals.
McKenzie Gruner had a big sophomore season, earning second-team all-conference honors as an outside hitter/middle hitter.
