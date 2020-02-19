PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Updike hired as Baraboo's head coach

Baraboo High School's road to the 2020 girls volleyball season started this week.

Athletic director Jim Langkamp announced the hiring of Yvette Updike, who will take over a Baraboo program that went 11-23 last season.

Updike, who is currently the Baraboo School District's Director of Business Services, brings 14 years of head coaching experience at the varsity level.

"I look forward to building a strong and solid tradition for the Thunderbird volleyball program," Updike said. "My passion is coaching volleyball and helping young athletes to excel in a sport they love to play."

Her last volleyball position was as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016. She previously spent 14 years as a high school head coach, compiling a 115-70 record at Fennimore from 1999-2005 and a 183-81 record at Platteville from 2008-2014.

"I am excited for the girls in our program to learn the sport from a coach that has as much successful experience as Yvette," Langkamp said. "We have a great group of young ladies with a strong desire to work hard and compete at a high level, which makes Yvette a perfect fit for the position."