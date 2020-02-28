PREP GYMNASTICS: All-around effort leads Baraboo to fourth at Mount Horeb sectional

The Baraboo High School gymnastics team got contributions from everyone Thursday.
The Thunderbirds were led by a different individual in each event, tallying 128.275 points to place fourth in the eight-team WIAA Division 2 Mount Horeb sectional meet.
Mount Horeb (143.45) and Waupun (134.425) finished first and second and advanced to next weekend's state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Finishing third at the sectional was River Valley/Barneveld (129.275), followed by Baraboo (128.275), Monona Grove (119.3), Sauk Prairie (119.15), Reedsburg (118.55) and Markesan (116.425).
Baraboo put together an all-around effort, finishing among the top-four teams in each event despite not having any individual place in the top five to qualify for state. The T-Birds were best in the floor exercise, scoring 33.7 points to trail only Mount Horeb (36.875) and Waupun (34.7).
Freshman Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik scored a team-high 8.65 points on the floor exercise to tie Reedsburg freshman Brenna Lutter for ninth place. Baraboo senior Meghan Reuter (8.5) tied for 13th in the event, while freshman Katie Peterson (8.4) took 15th, sophomore Samantha Walter (8.15) tied for 20th and junior Tierney Becker (8.0) took 24th.
Senior Mia Burkhalter led Baraboo on the balance beam, scoring 8.025 to tie Monona Grove's Katherine Roberts for 12th. Peterson (7.7) added an 18th-place finish, Fernandez-Hydzik (7.5) took 20th, Meghan Reuter (7.375) took 22nd and Walter (6.85) finished 28th.
Baraboo freshman Rachel Laux (7.85) placed 13th in the uneven bars, while Fernandez-Hydzik (7.75), Meghan Reuter (7.65) and Burkhalter (7.6) took 15th through 17th, and Peterson (7.35) finished 19th.
In the vault, senior Brittany Reuter (8.425) took 10th, Fernandez-Hydzik (8.3) tied for 12th, Meghan Reuter (8.225) tied for 15th, Burkhalter (8.175) tied for 18th and Laux (7.9) took 28th.
Fernandez-Hydzik (32.2) and Meghan Reuter (31.75) took 13th and 15th, respectively, in the all-around.
River Valley/Barneveld sophomore Lorisa Shatrawka won the all-around title with 37.75 points, just beating out Mount Horeb junior Drea O'Connell (37.65). Shatrawka also won the balance beam (9.525), floor exercise (9.5) and uneven bars (9.325), while O'Connell won the vault (9.45).
Sauk Prairie's Kuhnau advances to state
Heidi Kuhnau was one of the first individuals to compete on the balance beam Thursday.
The Sauk Prairie junior put up a score of 8.675, then watched it hold up for fifth place to earn her a spot in her first career state meet.
"The whole team was crying because they were so happy for her," Sauk Prairie head coach Justine Anderson said. "She has grown into a great teammate and the girls really had her back yesterday."
Kuhnau did just enough to qualify for state, finishing behind Shatrawka (9.525), O'Connell (9.5), Waupun's Isabella Doege (8.9) and Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier (8.875) to take the fifth and final spot.
"She made a bonus for 0.2 on beam that she doesn’t usually make and she made fifth place by only .025, so it was absolutely necessary," Anderson said. "We were on beam in the second round, so very early in the meet, and with a lower score than I was expecting, I was sure she wouldn’t make the cut; and she definitely wasn’t expecting it, which makes it that much better. She deserves to go this year, as she has been working extremely hard in the gym, has a very positive attitude, and has molded into a very coachable athlete. We are excited to take her to state."
Kuhnau will compete in the balance beam at the individual state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on March 7, while the team event will be held March 6. Kuhnau will be the first Eagle to compete at state since 2017, when Cynthia Flores tied for 25th in the vault and Audrey Pape took 27th in the floor exercise.
Kuhnau added an 8.1 on the uneven bars (eighth), 8.475 in the vault (ninth) and 8.7 in the floor exercise (eighth) to tally 33.95 points and an eighth-place finish out of 25 individuals in the all-around competition.
"Scores came down from conference — the judging was tougher — but she really did everything she could have done, hitting four out of four routines," Anderson said. "I told her before the meet to not have any regrets. ... So she did it all, and it is what sent her to state."
Sauk Prairie's Ava Putnam scored 30.45 points to take 19th in the all-around. The sophomore took 17th in the balance beam (7.75), tied for 20th in the floor exercise (8.15), tied for 26th in the uneven bars (6.8) and took 30th in the vault (7.75).
Sauk Prairie senior Addie Desroches took 24th in the all-around (26.1), placing 33rd in the uneven bars (5.65), 34th in the vault (7.35), 38th in the balance beam (6.15) and 38th in the floor exercise (6.95).
Sauk Prairie junior Kylie Wilson took 23rd in the vault (8.125), 26th in the floor exercise (7.7) and 30th in the balance beam (6.65), while junior Rachel Endthoff tied for 32nd in the balance beam (6.475), took 37th in the uneven bars (5.25) and tied for 38th in the vault (7.25); sophomore Emma Bockhop took 29th in the floor exercise (7.55); and sophomore Alexis Strunz took 39th in the uneven bars (4.45).
