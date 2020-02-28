PREP GYMNASTICS: All-around effort leads Baraboo to fourth at Mount Horeb sectional

Kuhnau did just enough to qualify for state, finishing behind Shatrawka (9.525), O'Connell (9.5), Waupun's Isabella Doege (8.9) and Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier (8.875) to take the fifth and final spot.

"She made a bonus for 0.2 on beam that she doesn’t usually make and she made fifth place by only .025, so it was absolutely necessary," Anderson said. "We were on beam in the second round, so very early in the meet, and with a lower score than I was expecting, I was sure she wouldn’t make the cut; and she definitely wasn’t expecting it, which makes it that much better. She deserves to go this year, as she has been working extremely hard in the gym, has a very positive attitude, and has molded into a very coachable athlete. We are excited to take her to state."

Kuhnau will compete in the balance beam at the individual state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on March 7, while the team event will be held March 6. Kuhnau will be the first Eagle to compete at state since 2017, when Cynthia Flores tied for 25th in the vault and Audrey Pape took 27th in the floor exercise.

Kuhnau added an 8.1 on the uneven bars (eighth), 8.475 in the vault (ninth) and 8.7 in the floor exercise (eighth) to tally 33.95 points and an eighth-place finish out of 25 individuals in the all-around competition.