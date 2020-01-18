PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo beats Monona Grove to improve to 3-0

The Baraboo High School gymnastics team improved to 3-0 in dual meets with Friday's home win over Monona Grove.

The Thunderbirds outscored the Silver Eagles in all four events to record a 128.15-118.95 win.

"The girls had their best event on floor tonight and I was very pleased with how they competed," Baraboo coach Teri Creighton said. "We lost a couple of points with falls on beam tonight, but overall we had a very good meet. I am looking forward to the potential our team has. They will need to work hard to increase our scores in the upcoming weeks, but I know they can do it."

The T-Birds, who also have wins over Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg, stood out on the floor exercise Friday, outscoring Monona Grove 34.3-31.45. Baraboo had the top-five individual scores on the floor, as Brittany Reuter scored an 8.9, Meghan Reuter scored an 8.5, Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik an 8.5, Katie Peterson an 8.4 and Samantha Walter an 8.2.

Baraboo won all four events to claim the all-around title, scoring an 8.4 to beat out Monona Grove's Ellie Van Veghel (8.3). Brittany Reuter, a senior captain, finished her day with an 8.9 on the floor, 8.4 on the vault, 8.25 on the balance beam and 7.65 on the uneven bars.

Mia Burkhalter also scored a 7.65 to tie for first on the uneven bars.

Baraboo was scheduled to compete in Saturday's Purgolder Invite at Madison East, which was cancelled due to weather. The T-Birds will return to action when they host Waunakee on Jan. 24.

