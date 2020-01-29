PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo drops dual at Mount Horeb

The Baraboo High School gymnastics team dropped Tuesday's Badger Conference dual match at perennial power Mount Horeb.

The Thunderbirds suffered a 141.825-126.85 loss to fall to 3-2 in dual meets this season.

Mount Horeb junior Drea O'Connell took first in the floor exercise (9.6), uneven bars (9.225) and vault (9.25) on the way to winning the all-around title (36.875).

The T-Birds had started the season 3-0 prior to a Jan. 24 loss to Waunakee/DeForest. They have two duals remaining, as they're scheduled to host Watertown on Feb. 7 before visiting Milton on Feb. 11.

First, Baraboo will return to competition with Saturday's invitational at River Valley High School.

