PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo drops final dual in Milton

The Baraboo prep gymnastics team dealt with adversity heading into Tuesday's Badger Conference loss at Milton.

The visiting Thunderbirds suffered a 138.05-126.35 loss to the Red Hawks to finish the dual meet season with a 4-3 record.

“Scores were down a bit for our team," Baraboo coach Teri Creighton said after the loss. "We have been battling some minor injuries and illness this week, so we unfortunately were not full strength today. I am proud of the girls for pushing through to compete with such circumstances in this last dual meet of the season."

Brittany Reuter led Baraboo in two of the four events, scoring 8.65 points in the floor exercise and 7.9 points on the uneven bars.

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik (8.35), Meghan Reuter (8.2), Samantha Walter (7.85) and Tierney Becker (7.4) also represented the T-Birds in the floor exercise, while Rachel Laux (7.85), Meghan Reuter (7.65), Fernandez-Hydzik (7.4) and Mia Burkhalter (7.35) competed on the uneven bars.

Fernandez-Hydzik had a team-leading 8.4 on the vault. Brittany Reuter added an 8.35, Burkhalter an 8.2, Meghan Reuter an 8.15 and Becker a 7.75.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}