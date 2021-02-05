 Skip to main content
PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo drops home dual against Milton
PREP GYMNASTICS

PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo drops home dual against Milton

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik won the balance beam, but the Baraboo prep gymnastics team suffered a 130.5-125.35 loss to Milton in Friday's dual meet at Baraboo High School.

Fernandez-Hydzik scored 8.8 points to win the balance beam, while Baraboo's Jayla Rego (8.15) added a second-place finish.

Milton's Ireland Olstad won the other three events, claiming the vault (8.25), uneven bars (8.85) and floor exercise (8.75) to win the all-around (33.95).

Fernandez-Hydzik, who also scored an 8.55 on the floor, 7.95 on the vault and 7.45 on the bars, took second in the all-around (32.75).

Baraboo's Tierney Becker added a second-place finish in the vault (8.15).

